Hearts flutter with spoken, unspoken hope for Alabama church

Hundreds of fabric hearts fluttered in the breeze at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Sunday morning, a garland of support for the people of Saint Stephen’s in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

On each were handwritten Bible verses, snippets of hymns or cheery notes from people in a dozen or more congregations in at least four states — many with ties to Memphis — for the parish in suburban Birmingham that lost three members in a mass shooting at a Wednesday-night supper in the church this summer.

“It’s the unity and the sanctity,” said Holy Trinity member Terrel Chapman, holding up his share of the 412-foot garland that looped from parishioner to parishioner in an unfolding show of human connectivity Sunday at the church. “How much this will mean to Saint Stephen’s will be awesome.”

Holy Trinity is at 3745 Kimball Ave., a few blocks south of the University of Memphis.

Saint Stephen’s — 230 miles away — is connected at its core to Memphis.

Police barricade off the area after a shooting at the Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Vestavia, Ala. The church’s rector is the Rev. John Burruss, who grew up in Memphis. (Butch Dill/AP file)

The Alabama church’s rector is the Rev. John Burruss. His parents, George and Alice Burruss, live in Midtown where he was raised. The founding rector was the Rev. Doug Carpenter, father of Memphians Doug Carpenter and Steve Carpenter.

Rev. Hester Mathes, priest-in-charge at Holy Trinity, grew up on the same block of Vinton Avenue with Burruss. She is godmother to one of his children.

And when she heard about the tragedy at his parish, June 16, her first thought was to have her congregation send heartfelt notes on hearts.

That turned into an outpouring of notes on hearts from across West Tennessee and eventually congregations connected by career or blood — via Memphis — to Burruss.

The instructions were to cut a heart from a 6-inch square of fabric, any fabric, and write a message on it in ink.

“All of a sudden, the Daughters of the King in Colorado sent like 50 yards of hearts,” Mathes said.

People connected to Memphis from as far away as California made fabric hearts to send to the congregation outside Birmingham where 3 parishioners were killed in mass shooting in June. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Batches came from California and Virginia on top of stacks that showed up in the little public library outside Holy Trinity’s campus. More flowed in from Episcopal churches in Paris, Tennessee; plus Bolivar, Humboldt, Hickory Valley and Ripley. Padded envelopes, some with no return address, arrived at Mathes’ home.

“It was just a seed of an idea. And as soon as we threw it out there, people just ran with it,” Mathes said.

Grace-St. Luke’s, Burruss’ Midtown home church, sent the single largest count — 232 hearts — or what it called “116 feet of love” for the garland.

“I think it’s a beautiful gesture that one community is sending to another community,” said Alice Burruss, John Burruss’ mother.

“This community knows the hurt John’s church has gone through.” The depth of her own sadness, she said, could not be put in words.

On Aug. 2, Mathes and two others sewed the hearts to 50-yard pieces of ribbon.

“As we were sitting around sewing them together, we each had moments where we were caught up short by what we saw on a heart or just the care people took,” Mathes said.

When more hearts poured in over the weekend, Mathes bought more ribbon and sewed together lengths longer than the first strands combined.

Holy Trinity saw the garland in its entirety on Sunday.

“All this has special meaning, the connections of our church to other churches and individual members to other members. It just brings it all home,” said Jeane Chapman, church member.

In early August, a grand jury indicted Robert F. Smith, 70, of Birmingham — a frequent visitor at the church — in the deaths. One person died at the scene. The two others died later in the hospital. All the victims were all in their 70s and 80s.

“It’s really been a very beautiful two months in the outpouring of love and support,” John Burruss said by phone Sunday afternoon.

Condolences have come from around the world, including from St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Uvalde, Texas, which immediately sent boxes of tissue, he said.

“Tragedy exposes how deeply connected we are,” Burruss said.

“It’s because of our shared connections; our lives our entwined in ways that maybe we didn’t realize before. People have surrounded us with love, from all over the world, and a large part of it is from Memphis.”

Members of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church unfurl a chain of hearts that was made to send to a congregation outside of Birmingham. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)