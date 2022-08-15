Last Thursday, SB 917 (Becker), a bill sponsored by Seamless Bay Area that would have set clear deadlines for integrated transit for the Bay Area’s 27 transit agencies, was unexpectedly halted in the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Frustratingly, the bill was never actually voted on or discussed by the committee, let alone the Assembly. Rather it was ‘held in committee,’ a recommendation generally made by the Appropriations Committee Chair and their staff, sometimes in consultation with the Speaker’s office, without any explanation or public debate. The Appropriations Committee is one of the most opaque and undemocratic elements of California’s legislative process. What happened to SB 917 was not isolated — many other broadly supported bills suffered similar fates.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO