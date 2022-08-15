Read full article on original website
Thursday’s Headlines Are Still Unsure
Although Democrats’ newly signed climate will cut greenhouse gas emissions and includes $60 billion for environmental justice, marginalized groups fear its investment in fossil fuels will worsen inequality in areas that are already polluted. (NPR) Two programs under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will nearly double the 1,100 electric buses...
Today’s Headlines
What the Inflation Reduction Act can do for local climate efforts (Governing) What’s in it for bikes (People for Bikes) One million square feet of L.A. roads are being covered with solar reflective paint (Fast Company) LA Metro approves an ambassador program for transit safety (California Newswire) In San...
Thursday’s Headlines: Farewell to an Intern Edition
First, the news: Lawmakers gathered in Ridgewood to demand more safety improvements just three days after delivery worker Be Tran was killed at Myrtle Avenue and Hancock Street. Gothamist played it straight, but former Gothamist legend, now Hell Gate co-founder, Christopher Robbins put a hell of a lot more depth into his piece, which looked at broader road safety failures of the Adams administration.
Friday’s Headlines: Adams Sheds No Tears Edition
Gotta hand it to Mayor Adams: Whatever the contest may be, he is crushing it. Literally. The Mr. Clean look-alike, who has sent cops to tear down homeless encampments and recently bulldozed hundreds of illegal dirt bikes, yesterday took a sledgehammer to a derelict dining structure in Koreatown, the better to illustrate the wages of defying the rules of the Open Restaurants program (or of mucking up the Augean stables).
Op-ed: SB 917 Fails — Yet it Succeeds
Last Thursday, SB 917 (Becker), a bill sponsored by Seamless Bay Area that would have set clear deadlines for integrated transit for the Bay Area’s 27 transit agencies, was unexpectedly halted in the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Frustratingly, the bill was never actually voted on or discussed by the committee, let alone the Assembly. Rather it was ‘held in committee,’ a recommendation generally made by the Appropriations Committee Chair and their staff, sometimes in consultation with the Speaker’s office, without any explanation or public debate. The Appropriations Committee is one of the most opaque and undemocratic elements of California’s legislative process. What happened to SB 917 was not isolated — many other broadly supported bills suffered similar fates.
Sponsored Post: How CA Transit Agencies Can Tap into New Legislation for Automated Bus Enforcement
(This is the first in a series of posts by Hayden AI, our newest advertising sponsor. Hayden AI is a global leader in smart enforcement technologies powered by artificial intelligence. Find out more about how their digital traffic enforcement platform increases safety, efficiency, and sustainability at Hayden.ai.) Bus lanes get...
Mayor Razes Abandoned Outdoor Dining Structures; Advocates Want That Space for People, Not Cars
Full of his self-proclaimed swagger, Mayor Adams on Thursday raised a sledgehammer to an abandoned outdoor dining structure in Manhattan as part of a new city initiative to demolish deserted sheds that, he says, have become “safe haven(s) for illegal behavior” — but advocates and supporters of the widely beloved program say it’s also an opportunity to reclaim that space for people, instead of just giving it back to the car owners who comprise a small minority of city residents.
Weekend Roundup: Save JFK Again, Another HSR milestone
Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend. Walk San Francisco begins campaign to save the JFK Promenade. Studies, years of pilots, hundreds of hours of testimony. Making the JFK Promenade permanent was supposed to have finally been decided last April when the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to approve it. However, de Young Museum financier Dede Wilsey dropped $200,000 to fund a signature-gathering campaign to put the decision on the November ballot to get JFK turned back into a surface-level highway. The measure includes other retrograde, anti-bicycle-and-pedestrian moves. Walk San Francisco has launched a campaign to make sure the Promenade remains available for people using the park, not just motorists cutting through it.
Open Letter to SFMTA: We Missed the Outreach on MLK/Middle Drive
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Dear SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin, Parks Director Phil Ginsberg, Mayor London Breed:. A short section...
Streetsblog interview with Erin Darling : August 12, 2022
<Note: this transcript has been lightly edited to remove a conversation on e-bikes, an interruption from a member of the Culver City Bike Coalition and a conversation about Snoopy’s brothers in the Peanuts comic strips. All of that is available in the audio available here.) We like to always...
