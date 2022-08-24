Back-to-school health checklist for 2022

There are steps you can take to get the school year off to a healthy start! Make sure your family is ready to head back to school in shape.

Tips for Finding a Doctor:

- Ask for a referral. If you have a general practitioner and are looking for a specialist or a pediatrician for your child, call your doctor and ask for a referral.

- Ask a friend. Get a recommendation from someone that you know and trust. They may also know a doctor in the area.

- Check with your insurance. As you are looking for doctors try to someone who fits in with your insurance plan.

For more tips on how to find a doctor click here - The NYC Department of Health

Search for a doctor in New York:

More Information

Search for a doctor in New Jersey:

More Information

Search for a doctor in Connecticut:

More Information

STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS: Back-to-school resources

Physicals:

Info on back-to-school checkups at HealthyChildren.org

Return to school during COVID-19 guidance from HealthyChildren.org

Immunizations:

Connecticut immunization requirements

New Jersey immunization requirements

New York immunization requirements

Sports Physicals and Concussion Baseline Testing:

Sports Physicals Info at CDC.gov

CDC's HEADS UP Concussion Information Program

Heat-Related Illness Tips for Athletes from Hopkinsmedicine.org

All about dental mouthguards

Eye Exams:

Healthy Vision Info

Dental Health

Back-to-School Exams from the American Dental Association



Emergency Contact Info:

Print a Pre-made Emergency Card

Have a Plan - Be Prepared - CDC.gov

Medications/Medical Conditions:

Administering Medication at School - HealthyChildren.org

Tips on Safely Storing Medicines

Asthma and Allergies:

American Academy Allergy Asthma and Immunology Website

Create an Allergy and Anaphylaxis Emergency Plan - HealthyChildren.org

Diet/Exercise Routine:

Child Nutrition - Connecticut Education Department

School Nutrition Program - New Jersey Education Department

Child Nutrition - NYS Education Department

Nutrition, Physical Health and Obesity info for youths

More back-to-school lunch recipes from HealthyChildren.org

Sleep Guidelines:

School sleep health info at CDC.gov

Mental Health:

Supporting Children's Behavioral Health - CDC.gov

Search for a therapist, psychologist or social worker in New York

Anxiety and Depression in children - Get the Facts from CDC.gov



Bullying:

Cyberbullying Information at HealthyChildren.org

Bullying Prevention