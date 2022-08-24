ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back-to-school health checklist for 2022

By News 12 Staff
There are steps you can take to get the school year off to a healthy start! Make sure your family is ready to head back to school in shape.

Tips for Finding a Doctor:

- Ask for a referral. If you have a general practitioner and are looking for a specialist or a pediatrician for your child, call your doctor and ask for a referral.

- Ask a friend. Get a recommendation from someone that you know and trust. They may also know a doctor in the area.

- Check with your insurance. As you are looking for doctors try to someone who fits in with your insurance plan.

For more tips on how to find a doctor click here - The NYC Department of Health

Search for a doctor in New York:
More Information

Search for a doctor in New Jersey:
More Information

Search for a doctor in Connecticut:
More Information

STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS: Back-to-school resources

Physicals:
Info on back-to-school checkups at HealthyChildren.org
Return to school during COVID-19 guidance from HealthyChildren.org

Immunizations:
Connecticut immunization requirements
New Jersey immunization requirements
New York immunization requirements

Sports Physicals and Concussion Baseline Testing:
Sports Physicals Info at CDC.gov
CDC's HEADS UP Concussion Information Program
Heat-Related Illness Tips for Athletes from Hopkinsmedicine.org
All about dental mouthguards

Eye Exams:
Healthy Vision Info

Dental Health
Back-to-School Exams from the American Dental Association

Emergency Contact Info:
Print a Pre-made Emergency Card
Have a Plan - Be Prepared - CDC.gov

Medications/Medical Conditions:
Administering Medication at School - HealthyChildren.org
Tips on Safely Storing Medicines

Asthma and Allergies:
American Academy Allergy Asthma and Immunology Website
Create an Allergy and Anaphylaxis Emergency Plan - HealthyChildren.org

Diet/Exercise Routine:
Child Nutrition - Connecticut Education Department
School Nutrition Program - New Jersey Education Department
Child Nutrition - NYS Education Department
Nutrition, Physical Health and Obesity info for youths
More back-to-school lunch recipes from HealthyChildren.org

Sleep Guidelines:
School sleep health info at CDC.gov

Mental Health:
Supporting Children's Behavioral Health - CDC.gov
Search for a therapist, psychologist or social worker in New York
Anxiety and Depression in children - Get the Facts from CDC.gov

Bullying:
Cyberbullying Information at HealthyChildren.org
Bullying Prevention

