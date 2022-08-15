ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Rand Paul Aims To Repeal Espionage Act To Save Trump

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has called for the Espionage Act to be repealed just days after the Justice Department revealed that Donald Trump is under investigation for possibly violating the law .

“The Espionage Act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI. It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment,” tweeted Paul:

His tweet featured a photo of a young Julian Assange , the WikiLeaks founder who leaked a trove of Hillary Clinton and Democratic Party emails — with the help of Russian intelligence — shortly before the 2016 election, which was then won by Trump. (Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Kremlin help with the leak, Assange’s lawyer said in 2020 in a London court.)

Twitter critics were amused by Paul’s strategy of exonerating someone like Trump by simply eliminating the law they’re suspected of breaking, especially given that Trump himself signed a law in 2018 making it a felony to mishandle classified documents.

FBI agents last Monday collected around 20 boxes of items from Mar-a-Lago , including 11 sets of classified information, according to the search warrant . The material was supposed to go to the National Archives when he left office.

The former president is now being investigated for possibly violating the Espionage Act, obstruction and removing or destroying records.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 803

Samantha Gentry
4d ago

how about caring this much about your constituents? this joker is a literal waste of taxpayer money but no one seems to care. him and McConnel both.

Reply(69)
525
scooter nurse
4d ago

I'm still amazed (I don't know why) that Republicans continue to stand behind a man that continues to lie, steal & cheat Americans. certainly there are much better men in the Republican party worthy of this kind of support. I have been a Republican all my life! This ISN'T the republican party I support. I will no longer support Republicans that support trump.

Reply(75)
413
Thomas Lloyd Scruggs Jr
4d ago

This has nothing to do with 1st Amendment. It has to do with national security and law and order, 2 things Republicans used to pretend to care about. Now they will choose loyalty to Trump and party over honoring their past principles. No longer are they they the party of law and order, the moral majority. And the Evangelical groups who are so willing to sacrifice the Word of God to support corruption and lies, I pray for you.

Reply(37)
396
