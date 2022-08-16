ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Kosovo cancels power cuts for now after securing Albanian supplies

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFvOJ_0hHTnjf200

PRISTINA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kosovo's energy ministry said on Monday it was cancelling planned power cuts for the time being as it had managed to secure electricity from neighbouring Albania, although it did not say how long the arrangement would last.

Albania, which is reliant on hydro power, is facing a drought and so also having to import energy.

Earlier, Kosovo’s energy distribution company, KEDS, started power cuts at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) because of a lack of domestic production and high import prices. “Consumers will have six hours on and two hours off,” KEDS spokesperson Viktor Buzhala had told Reuters.

Kosovo and Albania have an agreement to share electricity, with Kosovars typically needing more in winter to heat their homes and Albanians more in summer for air conditioning.

Buzhala had said KEDS was getting only 500 MWh/h from lignite power plants and renewables and that consumption was up to 800 MWh/h.

In a statement on Sunday, KEDS had said it and the country's transmission system operator, KOSTT, could not afford to import electricity and must rely on domestic production.

About 90% of Kosovo's electricity production is from coal, and power utility KEK has said it has shut down almost half of its generators for regular maintenance to prepare them for winter.

Electricity consumption tends to more than double in the winter.

"If we are getting blackouts now, what will happen in winter? Will we freeze?" said Pristina resident Milaim Berisha.

Similar power cuts were introduced last December, when consumption rose to record levels as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Earlier this month, Kosovo's parliament declared a 60-day energy state of emergency to help the government take steps to cope with the crisis, including power cuts.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci. Editing by Gerry Doyle and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydro Power#Government Of Kosovo#Energy System#Keds#Albanians#Kostt#Kek#Prist
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Mail

Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show

A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
HOMELESS
Reuters

Reuters

554K+
Followers
350K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy