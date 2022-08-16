ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 stock – live: PS Direct has the standalone console in stock as Currys, Very and more restocks continue

Update 15 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct . PS5 bundles are also in stock at Currys , EE , the BT Shop , Very , Hughes , The Game Collection, ShopTo , AO and Scan . Read on for more information.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.

This avalanche of console restocks carried on throughout July, and so far it looks like the good news will continue throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.

If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews .

