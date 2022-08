Gotta hand it to Mayor Adams: Whatever the contest may be, he is crushing it. Literally. The Mr. Clean look-alike, who has sent cops to tear down homeless encampments and recently bulldozed hundreds of illegal dirt bikes, yesterday took a sledgehammer to a derelict dining structure in Koreatown, the better to illustrate the wages of defying the rules of the Open Restaurants program (or of mucking up the Augean stables).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO