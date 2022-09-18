ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

It’s the final night for Asian Lantern Festival

By Cris Belle, Laura Morrison
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo won’t be around much longer. It’s wrapping up this weekend.

The zoo that hosts the event featuring 1,000 illuminated lanterns had extended its original end date of Aug. 21 to Sept. 18.

“Already more than 100,000 guests have enjoyed this year’s Asian Lantern Festival,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUyo6_0hHSW7Qj00
    Asian Lanterns Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 7, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UU4HT_0hHSW7Qj00
    Asian Lanterns Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 7, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday for walk-through participants.

The zoo also announced plans to bring back the Wild Ride event, where people can ride their bikes through the festival of lights. That one-night event is Sept. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets can be found here.

Tickets to the other festival days can be found right here , and start at $22 for non-members or $19 for members. Drive-thru tickets, which are per car, cost $57 for members or $66 for non-members.

