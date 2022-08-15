ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Q107.5

A Documentary Shown at JDIFF 2022 Gets Free Screening in Dubuque

Following its screening at the 2022 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this past spring, one documentary is coming back to Dubuque for a free, one-night-only showing this Sunday, August 21st. Sara Terry's A Decent Home will be shown at the United Automobile Workers Local 94 on Central Avenue in Dubuque...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday’s Millwork Night Market

Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)

For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
MONTICELLO, IA
Q107.5

Win Potosi Brewfest Tickets on the Good Morning Rodeo!

The Village of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be hopping with the 14th Annual Brewfest happening Saturday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Gardens Event Center. If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you're still in luck because I'll give listeners a chance to win pairs of tickets starting Thursday on the Good Morning Rodeo. Listen and call in at 7:10 am for a chance to win with the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Question. I have five pairs of tickets to give away. Be caller #5 with the correct answer, and you'll win Brewfest passes. Hot Diggity, that's a prize package close to $100 in value!
POTOSI, WI
Q107.5

Apply Now For Dubuque’s City Life Program

The Office of Shared Prosperity & Neighborhood Support has debuted a new program aimed at showing citizens about city operations and services. City Life is the City of Dubuque’s fun, free, and interactive experience of local government. By participating in City Life, you’ll have the opportunity to learn more about City operations and services through presentations, tours, and conversations with neighbors.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Cedar Rapids Welcomes a Unique New Mobile Dessert Truck [PHOTOS]

So says the owner of a brand new, unique food truck specializing in sweet treats and coffee drinks. This ain't your mom and dad's ice cream truck. That's for sure!. The pandemic brought about a great deal of insecurity among many in the working world, particularly in the food service industry, but what it did for others was give them a chance to devise plans to develop long-standing dreams into reality.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Q107.5

A Viral TikTok Shows New Waterloo Theme Park Up Close

In June 2022, the Lost Island Theme Park opened in Waterloo, IA. Boasting 90 acres, the amusement park is home to five themed lands and three rollercoasters, making it an ideal place to take the whole family. Recently, Lost Island got a boost on TikTok thanks to user "coastercuzzies," who...
WATERLOO, IA
Q107.5

Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)

There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
CASCADE, IA
Q107.5

Two Families To Open An Eastern Iowa Town’s First Craft Distillery

If I had a dollar for every time my friends and I hung out, drank a lot of beers, and came up with an idea to open a bar or restaurant, I'd have a lot of beer money. Two friends, actually, two families from Muscatine came up with an idea a few years ago to open up a distillery in their hometown and that idea is about to become a reality.
MUSCATINE, IA
Q107.5

A New Indoor Sports Complex Could Be Coming to Dubuque

Like a scoreless soccer match late into the game, competition is heating up between an Arizona-based company and a Dubuque-based nonprofit for the opportunity to bring an improved sporting experience to the Tri-States. Arizona's Court One LLC submitted a bid to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex. The complex is owned...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

DBQ & Galena Farmer’s Markets Deliver Lots of Fresh Fun [VIDEO]

Growing up in Iowa, Saturday mornings were always enjoyable at Dubuque's Farmer's Market. Mom would offer a choice to go along or stay home. I would likely have just finished delivering the neighborhood newspapers, so naturally, I'd typically stay home for it was prime time for the sports page or cartoon-watching. I had my priorities.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

JDIFF Brings The Halloween Parade Back To Dubuque

That's right my goblins and ghouls, and it's all thanks to the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and Townsquare Media Dubuque!. Halloween is easily one of my favorite times of year and to go with it, the Dubuque Halloween Parade is back! In fact, registration is now open for floats, bands, organizations, and more to get involved in our local event.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

The Ringling Bros. are an Indelible Part of Iowa History

Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
MARQUETTE, IA
Entertainment
Q107.5

Wings, Beer, Fireworks, and Rides at The 17th East Dubuque Wingfest

What could very well be East Dubuque's tastiest, most mouth-watering summer event is set for a return this Saturday, August 13th!. East Dubuque's Wingfest XVII kicks off this Saturday on Sinsinawa Avenue in Downtown East Dubuque. The annual event, sponsored by RT&T Enterprises and RT&T Repair this year, starts at noon and goes until 10pm.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
Q107.5

2nd Annual Roofs 4 Vets Benefit & Ride August 13th

We owe a lot to our veterans. Their bravery, dedication, and service commitment give us freedoms that no other country has. In fact, if not for our veterans, I wouldn't have the freedom of speech to write this article. Here's your chance to help a veteran. It's the 2nd annual...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Q107.5

Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion

It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

