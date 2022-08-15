Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Documentary Shown at JDIFF 2022 Gets Free Screening in Dubuque
Following its screening at the 2022 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this past spring, one documentary is coming back to Dubuque for a free, one-night-only showing this Sunday, August 21st. Sara Terry's A Decent Home will be shown at the United Automobile Workers Local 94 on Central Avenue in Dubuque...
Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday’s Millwork Night Market
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)
For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
Best Bet: Larry Fleet’s Soulful Country in DBQ this Friday Night
Every morning at 7:10 with Rodeo Really Tough Trivia for the past week, I've been giving away pairs of tickets to see Larry Fleet at Dubuque's Five Flags Theater. While I am happy to give these tickets away, I must confess that I knew little about Mr. Fleet and his music before now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Win Potosi Brewfest Tickets on the Good Morning Rodeo!
The Village of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be hopping with the 14th Annual Brewfest happening Saturday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Gardens Event Center. If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you're still in luck because I'll give listeners a chance to win pairs of tickets starting Thursday on the Good Morning Rodeo. Listen and call in at 7:10 am for a chance to win with the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Question. I have five pairs of tickets to give away. Be caller #5 with the correct answer, and you'll win Brewfest passes. Hot Diggity, that's a prize package close to $100 in value!
Apply Now For Dubuque’s City Life Program
The Office of Shared Prosperity & Neighborhood Support has debuted a new program aimed at showing citizens about city operations and services. City Life is the City of Dubuque’s fun, free, and interactive experience of local government. By participating in City Life, you’ll have the opportunity to learn more about City operations and services through presentations, tours, and conversations with neighbors.
Cedar Rapids Welcomes a Unique New Mobile Dessert Truck [PHOTOS]
So says the owner of a brand new, unique food truck specializing in sweet treats and coffee drinks. This ain't your mom and dad's ice cream truck. That's for sure!. The pandemic brought about a great deal of insecurity among many in the working world, particularly in the food service industry, but what it did for others was give them a chance to devise plans to develop long-standing dreams into reality.
A Viral TikTok Shows New Waterloo Theme Park Up Close
In June 2022, the Lost Island Theme Park opened in Waterloo, IA. Boasting 90 acres, the amusement park is home to five themed lands and three rollercoasters, making it an ideal place to take the whole family. Recently, Lost Island got a boost on TikTok thanks to user "coastercuzzies," who...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)
There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
Two Families To Open An Eastern Iowa Town’s First Craft Distillery
If I had a dollar for every time my friends and I hung out, drank a lot of beers, and came up with an idea to open a bar or restaurant, I'd have a lot of beer money. Two friends, actually, two families from Muscatine came up with an idea a few years ago to open up a distillery in their hometown and that idea is about to become a reality.
Tri-State Flea Market & Yard Sale at Dubuque County Fairgrounds Aug 21
Everyone loves a bargain. Nothing feels better than saving money or realizing you just made a great deal on something. Whether it's winning an item at a local auction for way less than you expected, to finding just what your want in a store and then finding out it's on sale!
A New Indoor Sports Complex Could Be Coming to Dubuque
Like a scoreless soccer match late into the game, competition is heating up between an Arizona-based company and a Dubuque-based nonprofit for the opportunity to bring an improved sporting experience to the Tri-States. Arizona's Court One LLC submitted a bid to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex. The complex is owned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DBQ & Galena Farmer’s Markets Deliver Lots of Fresh Fun [VIDEO]
Growing up in Iowa, Saturday mornings were always enjoyable at Dubuque's Farmer's Market. Mom would offer a choice to go along or stay home. I would likely have just finished delivering the neighborhood newspapers, so naturally, I'd typically stay home for it was prime time for the sports page or cartoon-watching. I had my priorities.
JDIFF Brings The Halloween Parade Back To Dubuque
That's right my goblins and ghouls, and it's all thanks to the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and Townsquare Media Dubuque!. Halloween is easily one of my favorite times of year and to go with it, the Dubuque Halloween Parade is back! In fact, registration is now open for floats, bands, organizations, and more to get involved in our local event.
The Ringling Bros. are an Indelible Part of Iowa History
Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
Back To School Night This Sunday at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway
Sorry kids it's back to school time in the tri-states. But don't worry, it's not all bad. How would you like a free backpack? A free bike? Or your share of $8,000 in the free coin toss?. All of this and more is waiting for you this weekend at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wings, Beer, Fireworks, and Rides at The 17th East Dubuque Wingfest
What could very well be East Dubuque's tastiest, most mouth-watering summer event is set for a return this Saturday, August 13th!. East Dubuque's Wingfest XVII kicks off this Saturday on Sinsinawa Avenue in Downtown East Dubuque. The annual event, sponsored by RT&T Enterprises and RT&T Repair this year, starts at noon and goes until 10pm.
2nd Annual Roofs 4 Vets Benefit & Ride August 13th
We owe a lot to our veterans. Their bravery, dedication, and service commitment give us freedoms that no other country has. In fact, if not for our veterans, I wouldn't have the freedom of speech to write this article. Here's your chance to help a veteran. It's the 2nd annual...
Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion
It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
Another Riverboat Ribbon Cutting This Friday (August 12) in Dubuque
Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, will be welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. The American Splendor will be making its first stop of the 2022 season on Friday, August 12, 2022. This ship...
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
648
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0