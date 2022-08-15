ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Y105

A Documentary Shown at JDIFF 2022 Gets Free Screening in Dubuque

Following its screening at the 2022 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this past spring, one documentary is coming back to Dubuque for a free, one-night-only showing this Sunday, August 21st. Sara Terry's A Decent Home will be shown at the United Automobile Workers Local 94 on Central Avenue in Dubuque...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend

The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
FARLEY, IA
Y105

Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday’s Millwork Night Market

Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)

For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
MONTICELLO, IA
Y105

Last (Potluck) Supper Dishes Up the Laughs at Bell Tower Theater

Miki Robinson, Marketing Director for the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, has been a frequent and enthusiastic guest at the Good Morning Rodeo whenever a new production is in the works. She stopped by most recently to share the latest and greatest play underway, The Last (Potluck) Supper, at what...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Apply Now For Dubuque’s City Life Program

The Office of Shared Prosperity & Neighborhood Support has debuted a new program aimed at showing citizens about city operations and services. City Life is the City of Dubuque’s fun, free, and interactive experience of local government. By participating in City Life, you’ll have the opportunity to learn more about City operations and services through presentations, tours, and conversations with neighbors.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!

The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
PEOSTA, IA
Y105

A Viral TikTok Shows New Waterloo Theme Park Up Close

In June 2022, the Lost Island Theme Park opened in Waterloo, IA. Boasting 90 acres, the amusement park is home to five themed lands and three rollercoasters, making it an ideal place to take the whole family. Recently, Lost Island got a boost on TikTok thanks to user "coastercuzzies," who...
WATERLOO, IA
Y105

Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)

There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
CASCADE, IA
Y105

Two Families To Open An Eastern Iowa Town’s First Craft Distillery

If I had a dollar for every time my friends and I hung out, drank a lot of beers, and came up with an idea to open a bar or restaurant, I'd have a lot of beer money. Two friends, actually, two families from Muscatine came up with an idea a few years ago to open up a distillery in their hometown and that idea is about to become a reality.
MUSCATINE, IA
Y105

DBQ & Galena Farmer’s Markets Deliver Lots of Fresh Fun [VIDEO]

Growing up in Iowa, Saturday mornings were always enjoyable at Dubuque's Farmer's Market. Mom would offer a choice to go along or stay home. I would likely have just finished delivering the neighborhood newspapers, so naturally, I'd typically stay home for it was prime time for the sports page or cartoon-watching. I had my priorities.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Backwoods Serves Up Homestyle-Cooking and a Cozy Place to Sleep

Two weekends ago, I spent some time in the lovely river-town of McGregor, IA. I took a tour of the Mississippi River via Maiden Voyage Tours and got to see a whole other side of Iowa I had yet to experience. Following the tour, both my friend and I were hungry. Starving was more like it. We asked Maiden Voyage's own Captain Bob for a recommendation. And by the end of our meal, we were glad we did.
MCGREGOR, IA
Entertainment
Y105

JDIFF Brings The Halloween Parade Back To Dubuque

That's right my goblins and ghouls, and it's all thanks to the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and Townsquare Media Dubuque!. Halloween is easily one of my favorite times of year and to go with it, the Dubuque Halloween Parade is back! In fact, registration is now open for floats, bands, organizations, and more to get involved in our local event.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

A New Indoor Sports Complex Could Be Coming to Dubuque

Like a scoreless soccer match late into the game, competition is heating up between an Arizona-based company and a Dubuque-based nonprofit for the opportunity to bring an improved sporting experience to the Tri-States. Arizona's Court One LLC submitted a bid to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex. The complex is owned...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

The Ringling Bros. are an Indelible Part of Iowa History

Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
MARQUETTE, IA
Dubuque, IA
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

