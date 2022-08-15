ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

spartanburg.com

New Committee to Guide Morgan Square Redesign Process

At two recent meetings, Spartanburg City Council took a pair of actions to move discussions of Morgan Square’s future forward, first creating a committee to guide a public input process and make recommendations regarding upgrades, and then voting to continue to keep W Main Street along the square closed to traffic for the next 24 months while the committee undertakes its work.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Sour notes at Biltmore Mickey D's

Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
spartanburg.com

SCDNR Awards ‘Golden Trashcan’ to Top Litter Enforcers

The UP2U program of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recognized a team of law enforcement officers with an inaugural award honoring the agency’s top litter enforcers. Each of the agency’s four regions competed for bragging rights in the year-long, statewide competition. Law Enforcement Region 1, which covers...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
PIEDMONT, SC
counton2.com

Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after body found on side of the road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the road on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. According to deputies, they received a call regarding a person down on the side of the road at around 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday.
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.

