spartanburg.com
New Committee to Guide Morgan Square Redesign Process
At two recent meetings, Spartanburg City Council took a pair of actions to move discussions of Morgan Square’s future forward, first creating a committee to guide a public input process and make recommendations regarding upgrades, and then voting to continue to keep W Main Street along the square closed to traffic for the next 24 months while the committee undertakes its work.
PHOTOS: Boat catches fire on South Carolina lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.
Unity Park damaged by ‘makeshift sleds’, city says
"Slide, scoot and roll, but keep the cardboard at home," the City of Greenville said.
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
Body found in Greenville's Parker Community
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, after a body was found near the roadway in the Parker Community.
spartanburg.com
The Blood Connection to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Anderson Blood Donation Center
The Blood Connection (TBC), the Upstate’s non-profit community blood center, is happy to announce the construction of a state-of-the-art donation center in Anderson, South Carolina – designed to meet the continued critical need for local blood donations. This center will be the sixth TBC donation center in the...
Body found along Greenville Co. road
A body was found Wednesday afternoon near a Greenville County road.
Standoff at Upstate fast food restaurant ends in suicide
A standoff at a fast food restaurant in Greenville has ended fatally. Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded following a traffic stop just after 2:30 PM Thursday, at the McDonalds on White Horse Road in Greenville.
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
Apartments damaged by fire in Anderson Co.
A fire damaged an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.
biltmorebeacon.com
Sour notes at Biltmore Mickey D's
Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.
spartanburg.com
SCDNR Awards ‘Golden Trashcan’ to Top Litter Enforcers
The UP2U program of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recognized a team of law enforcement officers with an inaugural award honoring the agency’s top litter enforcers. Each of the agency’s four regions competed for bragging rights in the year-long, statewide competition. Law Enforcement Region 1, which covers...
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
Teen hit by car in Upstate high school parking lot
A teenager was hurt after being hit by a car in the parking lot of Wren High School in Anderson County.
counton2.com
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after body found on side of the road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the road on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. According to deputies, they received a call regarding a person down on the side of the road at around 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
Man shot during fight at Upstate cellphone store
A man was shot during a fight Wednesday afternoon at a cellphone store in Greenville County.
