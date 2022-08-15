ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Someone Gave A Snake Robot Legs, For Some Horrifying Reason

By Ed Mazza
 2 days ago

A snake with legs?

In what could be the opening sequence of a sci-fi/horror flick, YouTuber Allen Pan has given a snake the ability to walk on its own four robotic feet.

“I actually feel bad for snakes,” Pan says in the video, highlighted by Digg . “They lost their legs ― and nobody is even trying to find them.”

Except for him.

Pan built a tube a snake can crawl into ― “totally voluntary,” he insists ― which then moves forward on robo-legs with the snake inside, step by unsettling step.

The snake isn’t controlling Pan’s device.

Yet.

But based on Pan’s footage, it certainly could be thinking about taking that next step.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

