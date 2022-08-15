Read full article on original website
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State ParkThe Planking TravelerMouth Of Wilson, VA
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to WythevilleKim McKinneyWytheville, VA
Watch Now - Mother's journey with dementia leads former professor to write heartwarming book
MEADOWVIEW, Va. --- Watching her mother’s journey with dementia motivated a local author to create a collection of poems she hopes will change the way people think about the disease. Felicia Mitchell, an emeritus professor of English at Emory & Henry College, is the author of “A Mother Speaks,...
Your View | Thank you, Camp for Kids, for scholarships helping 177 students to attend, accept Christ
This year, our church had the privilege of partnering with The United Charitable Foundation Camp for Kids. A total of 177 students from Bristol, Washington County, Buchanan County, and Dickinson County received scholarships to various camps in the area. Our associate pastor, Gary Breeding, worked with local agencies such as...
Man found dead at Abingdon train depot
A deceased man’s body was found at Depot Square in Abingdon, Virginia around lunchtime Thursday train station. No foul play is suspected in the death. Police were called to the scene to investigate the body and arrived at approximately 12:05 p.m., Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook said. The body...
Bandy, Virginia man dies in single-vehicle crash
A Bandy, Virginia man is dead following a Sunday, Aug. 14 crash in Tazewell County, Virginia. Lindsey Deel, Jr., 35, died at the scene of the crash, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police (VSP). The VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637, one mile...
Historic Lynchburg home - 'The Grand Painted Lady' - is on the market
One of Lynchburg historic homes is on the market. At about 120 years old — give or take — the house at 209 Madison St. has had an eventful life. Built sometime between 1900 and 1910, the Ferguson House — also known as “the Grand Painted Lady” — was constructed by the wealthy Ferguson family, whose money came from tobacco. It was built between two other family estates so the family could remain close to one another, according to the home’s current owner and seller, Chris Carlson.
Pedestrian killed on I-81 Sunday identified
The Virginia State Police has released the identity of a Bristol, Virginia pedestrian killed when he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on I-81. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police (VSP) , Johnathan L. Chapman, 39, died at the scene on I-81 southbound near the 1.1 mile marker.
SHORT TAKES | American Idol champ Phillip Phillips ‘Thriller’ at eUnoia Concert
The names Jon Reep and Reno Collier may not inspire scintillating responses of instant recognition. Yet as Reep & Reno, their stand-up comedy makes legions of people laugh. The laugh-a-minute pair bring their Reep & Reno Comedy Show to stellar Paramount Bristol Friday, Aug. 19. Excellent tickets, including at press time at least two seats in the front row, remain available.
United Way kicks off campaign for $1 million goal
The United Way of Bristol Tennessee and Virginia kicked off its annual fundraising campaign Friday to bring in $1 million in contributions, with 10% of the goal already on the board. The Bristol Casino donated $100,000 to the United Way during its July 8 grand opening ceremony. United Way Executive...
William King Museum of Art’s Digital Art Lab to host a boot camp for Adobe design programs Sept. 19-29
A boot camp for Adobe design programs is planned for September at the William King Museum of Art. “The boot camps are about getting familiar in the Adobe programs. It’s tutorial-based. We go through the official Adobe learning books,” Adobe Boot Camp leader Alice Salyer said. “And it assumes that you are new to the program. But it’s also good for a refresher.”
VHSL ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood, Hurley, Honaker, Rural Retreat, Fort Chiswell, Union, J.I. Burton, Patrick Henry, Wise Central among preseason winners
Freshman Blake Robinson scored on a two-point conversion run with 3:13 remaining as Chilhowie eked out a 21-20 triumph over Tazewell on Friday night in an exciting VHSL Benefit Football Game. Chilhowie drew within 20-19 on sophomore Jake Russell’s touchdown run and then took the lead for good as Robinson...
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
E&H breaks ground on first of several apartment buildings
EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry (E&H) College broke ground on a new student housing project on Hillman Highway Thursday, which will house 96 students in 24 apartments once the project is completed in 2023. Emory & Henry College President John W. Wells highlighted that the construction of new...
Pay-to-stay plan defeated
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – After two months of discussions leading to more questions than answers, the Sullivan County Tennessee Commission voted down a resolution that could have ultimately charged inmates $35 a day while in confinement at the Sullivan County Jail. The measure was defeated by a vote of 10-4.
One day down, 179 to go
BRISTOL, Va. – City students returned to the classrooms Wednesday in what Superintendent Keith Perrigan said was a smooth opening day. Buses began rolling early Wednesday morning delivering students to the city’s six school facilities, with a major shift in the car-rider line at Van Pelt Elementary where a new building will be constructed on adjacent property.
TVA names BTES a Top Performer for 2021
Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 by helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs. EnergyRight partners with local power companies to offer innovative and valuable programs to residents and businesses in the Tennessee Valley. BTES was...
PREP ROUNDUP: Late touchdowns lead Richlands past Grundy
Fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Kaden Dupree and Kalib Simmons made the difference for the Richlands Blue Tornado on Thursday night in their 21-12 victory over the Grundy Golden Wave in a VHSL Benefit Football Game at Ernie Hicks Stadium. Richlands trailed 6-0 at halftime and 12-7 after three quarters, but...
Four teams chasing Greene Devils, Cyclones in Region 1-4A football
Since Elizabethton joined Greeneville in Region 1-4A in 2016, those clubs have always finished among the top two in what is now called the Northeastern Conference. Not surprisingly, the Cyclones and Greene Devils are expected to do the same in 2022. Greeneville won state titles in 2017-18 and Elizabethton did...
Ridin’ with Riddell: Riddell growing more confident as ETSU looks to defend Southern Conference title with new offense
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – It was a season to remember for East Tennessee State football. The Buccaneers finished 11-2, won the Southern Conference championship and picked up a Football Championship Series first round playoff victory last season. They even opened the season with a convincing victory over Vanderbilt from...
