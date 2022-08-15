One of Lynchburg historic homes is on the market. At about 120 years old — give or take — the house at 209 Madison St. has had an eventful life. Built sometime between 1900 and 1910, the Ferguson House — also known as “the Grand Painted Lady” — was constructed by the wealthy Ferguson family, whose money came from tobacco. It was built between two other family estates so the family could remain close to one another, according to the home’s current owner and seller, Chris Carlson.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO