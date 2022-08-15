Full of his self-proclaimed swagger, Mayor Adams on Thursday raised a sledgehammer to an abandoned outdoor dining structure in Manhattan as part of a new city initiative to demolish deserted sheds that, he says, have become “safe haven(s) for illegal behavior” — but advocates and supporters of the widely beloved program say it’s also an opportunity to reclaim that space for people, instead of just giving it back to the car owners who comprise a small minority of city residents.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO