A mother has urged parents to “trust their instincts” after a small change to her toddler’s eye turned out to be a rare cancer that resulted in his death. Jessica Neal and her husband, Lee, initially thought their baby, Ted, had rubbed sand into his eye at the beach when it looked different while they were on holiday in August last year.“I couldn’t put my finger on what was different about it: it wasn’t inflamed or sore, but it was starting to look like it was protruding,” the 35-year-old said. “Throughout the week it was gradually becoming more obvious, and...

