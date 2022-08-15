Liverpool vs Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp 's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.

The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez , with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.

The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them on opening night at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool won both meetings of these two sides last season, securing a 3-0 win at Anfield before a 3-1 victory on the road.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the match?

The match takes place on Monday 15 August with kick-off at Anfield at 8pm.

What TV channel is it on?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Confirmed lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Elliott; Diaz, Nunez, Salah

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Zaha

Prediction

They weren't themselves a week ago but the Reds still boast a formidable record at home and should be too strong for the Eagles here. Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace