Exploration of cerebral hemodynamic pathways through which large artery function affects neurovascular coupling in young women

People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia
An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
MedicalXpress
Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes
A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
researchgate.net
An integrated intervention of computerized cognitive training and physical exercise in virtual reality for people with Alzheimer's disease: The jDome study protocol
Introduction Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative syndrome characterized by cognitive deficits, loss of daily functions, and mental and behavioral disorders, which cause stress and negatively affect the quality of life. Studies in the field suggest that combining cognitive training with physical activity can reduce the risk of developing the disease and, once neurodegeneration has begun, it slows its progress. In particular, virtual reality and augmented reality administer cognitive stimulation while providing a link to autobiographical memory through reminiscence, enabling the improvement of the person's quality of life. The present protocol aims to evaluate the effectiveness of cognitive and physical treatments, integrated with the addition of virtual reality and reminiscence elements, using the Brainer software, in which people will find cognitive training, and the jDome ® BikeAround™ system, which will allow participants to pedal along a personalized path projected on a schematic, using an exercise bike connected to the system. Methods and analysis For this study, 78 patients with mild Alzheimer's dementia were recruited and divided into the Experimental Group (EG) and Control Group (CG). Sixteen treatment sessions of 60 min each were conducted for both groups (2 training sessions per week, for 8 weeks), including 1 patient at a time. The EG received cognitive treatment with Brainer and physical training with jDome, while the CG received cognitive treatment with Brainer and physical training with a classic bicycle. The evaluation mainly focused on the assessment of the person's cognitive status. Other analyses were conducted on the quality of life, mood, behavioral disorders, and physical function, which were considered secondary outcomes. Discussions The ultimate goal of the present study is to test the effectiveness of a treatment for people with mild Alzheimer's focused on the integration of cognitive training and aerobic physical activity, using an exercise bike, with the addition of virtual reality and reminiscence elements. Ethics and dissemination The study was approved by the Ethics Committee of the IRCCS INRCA. It was recorded in ClinicalTrials.gov on 2 June 2022 with the number NCT05402423. The study findings will be used for publication in peer-reviewed scientific journals and presentations in scientific meetings.
MedicalXpress
Researchers explore non-invasive stimulation of the eye for depression and dementia
A joint research team from the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) and City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has discovered that the electrical stimulation of the eye surface can alleviate depression-like symptoms and improve cognitive function in animal models. These findings were recently published in Brain Stimulation and the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
researchgate.net
Residual reserve index modifies the effect of amyloid pathology on fluorodeoxyglucose metabolism: Implications for efficiency and capacity in cognitive reserve
Background The residual approach to measuring cognitive reserve (using the residual reserve index) aims to capture cognitive resilience conferred by cognitive reserve, but may be confounded by factors representing brain resilience. We sought to distinguish between brain and cognitive resilience by comparing interactions between the residual reserve index and amyloid, tau, and neurodegeneration [“AT(N)”] biomarkers when predicting executive function. We hypothesized that the residual reserve index would moderate at least one path from an AT(N) biomarker to executive function (consistent with cognitive resilience), as opposed to moderating a path between two AT(N) biomarkers (suggestive of brain resilience). Methods Participants ( N = 332) were from the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative. The residual reserve index represented the difference between observed and predicted memory performance (a positive residual reserve index suggests higher cognitive reserve). AT(N) biomarkers were: CSF β-amyloid 1–42 /β-amyloid 1–40 (A), plasma phosphorylated tau-181 (T), and FDG metabolism in AD-specific regions ([N]). AT(N) biomarkers (measured at consecutive time points) were entered in a sequential mediation model testing the indirect effects from baseline amyloid to executive function intercept (third annual follow-up) and slope (baseline to seventh follow-up), via tau and/or FDG metabolism. The baseline residual reserve index was entered as a moderator of paths between AT(N) biomarkers (e.g., amyloid-tau), and paths between AT(N) biomarkers and executive function. Results The residual reserve index interacted with amyloid pathology when predicting FDG metabolism: the indirect effect of amyloid → FDG metabolism → executive function intercept and slope varied as a function of the residual reserve index. With lower amyloid pathology, executive function performance was comparable at different levels of the residual reserve index, but a higher residual reserve index was associated with lower FDG metabolism. With higher amyloid pathology, a higher residual reserve index predicted better executive function via higher FDG metabolism. Conclusion The effect of the residual reserve index on executive function performance via FDG metabolism was consistent with cognitive resilience. This suggests the residual reserve index captures variation in cognitive reserve; specifically, neural efficiency, and neural capacity to upregulate metabolism to enhance cognitive resilience in the face of greater amyloid pathology. Implications for future research include the potential bidirectionality between neural efficiency and amyloid accumulation.
MedicalXpress
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
researchgate.net
Acceptability of multimodal pelvic floor physical therapy to treat dyspareunia after gynecological malignancies: a qualitative study of women’s views and experiences
Introduction and hypothesis Multimodal pelvic floor physical therapy (PFPT) is recommended after gynecological malignancies to treat dyspareunia. However, data to strongly support its implementation in the cancer care continuum are lacking. The aim of this study was to explore the views and experiences of gynecological cancer survivors with dyspareunia regarding the acceptability of multimodal PFPT. Methods This qualitative study was conducted with the participants ( n = 28) of a study investigating a 12-week multimodal PFPT treatment. Individual semi-structured telephone interviews served to collect qualitative data pertaining to women’s views and experiences of the treatment they received. Interviews were recorded and transcribed for analysis using the interpretative description framework. Results Our cohort described the appropriateness of the treatment in terms of modalities, physical therapist, care delivery, and intensity (Theme 1). While the intensity was reported as demanding by a few, all participants stressed that it was relevant to see significant improvements (Theme 2). In addition to the treatment characteristics and women’s beliefs and attitudes, noticing the treatment effects motivated their participation (Theme 2). Women expressed being highly satisfied with the treatment based on their positive experiences and the balance between their efforts and the results they obtained (Theme 3). As a result, they all recommended this treatment (Theme 3). Conclusions This is the first study to examine the acceptability of multimodal PFPT in the context of gynecological malignancies. This treatment was found acceptable and can be offered to gynecological cancer survivors.
NIH Director's Blog
Nearly 40% of older adult brains studied showed signs of Alzheimer’s-like LATE dementia
Nearly 40% of older adults may experience brain damage caused by Limbic-predominant Age-related TDP-43 Encephalopathy (LATE), a form of dementia that is often mistaken for Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-supported study recently published in Acta Neuropathologica. These results — based on autopsy, genetic, and clinical data — provide further support for the recognition of LATE as a separate-from-Alzheimer’s, commonly occurring dementia.
researchgate.net
Study protocol and methods for Easing Pelvic Pain Interventions Clinical Research Program (EPPIC): a randomized clinical trial of brief, low-intensity, transdiagnostic cognitive behavioral therapy vs education/support for urologic chronic pelvic pain syndrome (UCPPS)
Background Urologic chronic pelvic pain syndrome (UCPPS) encompasses several common, costly, diagnoses including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome that are poorly understood and inadequately treated with conventional medical therapies. Behavioral strategies, recommended as a first-line treatment for managing symptoms, are largely inaccessible, time and labor intensive, and technically complex. The Easing Pelvic Pain Interventions Clinical Research Program (EPPIC) is a clinical trial examining the efficacy of low-intensity cognitive behavioral therapy (Minimal Contact CBT or MC-CBT) for UCPPS and its durability 3 and 6 months post treatment. Additional aims include characterizing the operative processes (e.g., cognitive distancing, context sensitivity, coping flexibility, repetitive negative thought) that drive MC-CBT-induced symptom relief and pre-treatment patient variables that moderate differential response. Methods UCPPS patients (240) ages 18–70 years, any gender, ethnicity, and race, will be randomized to 4-session MC-CBT or a credible, non-specific education comparator (EDU) that controls for the generic effects from simply going to treatment. Efficacy assessments will be administered at pre-treatment, 2 weeks, and 3 and 6 months post treatment-week acute phase. A novel statistical approach applied to micro-analytic mediator assessment schedule will permit the specification of the most effective CBT component(s) that drive symptom relief. Discussion Empirical validation of a low-intensity self-management therapy transdiagnostic in scope has the potential to improve the health of chronic pelvic pain patients refractory to medical therapies, reduce social and economic costs, conserve health care resources, as well as inform evidence-based practice guidelines. Identification of change mechanisms and moderators of treatment effects can provide proactive patient-treatment matching fundamental to goals of personalized medicine. Trial Registration Clinicaltrials.gov NCT05127616. Registered on 9/19/21.
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows Salt Substitutes Lower Risk of Heart Attack/Stroke and Death
Researchers say beneficial effects likely to apply to people everywhere. According to a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, dietary salt substitutes lower the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death from all causes and cardiovascular disease. The findings were published on August 9 in the BMJ journal Heart.
researchgate.net
Paramedic use of the Physician Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST) for medical intervention and transportation decisions
Background Physician Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment forms (POLST) exist in some format in all 50 states. The objective of this study is to determine paramedic interpretation and application of the California POLST for medical intervention and transportation decisions. Methods This study used a prospective, convenience sample of California Bay Area paramedics who reviewed six fictional scenarios of patients and accompanying mock POLST forms. Based on the clinical case and POLST, paramedics identified medical interventions that were appropriate (i.e. non-invasive positive pressure airway) as well as transportation decisions (i.e. non-transport to the hospital against medical advice). EMS provider confidence in their POLST interpretation was also assessed. Results There were 118 paramedic participants with a mean of 13.3 years of EMS experience that completed the survey. Paramedics routinely identified the selected medical intervention on a patients POLST correctly as either comfort focused , selective or full treatment (113-118;96%-100%). For many clinical scenarios, particularly when a patient’s POLST indicated comfort focused treatment , paramedics chose to use online medical oversight through base physician contact (68-73;58%-62%). In one case, a POLST indicated “ transport to hospital only if comfort needs cannot be met in current location ”, 13 (14%) paramedics elected to transport the patient anyway and 51 (43%) chose “Non-transport, Against Medical Advice”. The majority of paramedics agreed or strongly agreed that they knew how to use a POLST to decide which medical interventions to provide (106;90%) and how to transport a patient (74;67%). However, after completing the cases, similar proportions of paramedics agreed (42;36%), disagreed (43;36%) or were neutral (30;25%) when asked if they find the POLST confusing. Conclusion The POLST is a powerful tool for paramedics when caring patients with serious illness. Although paramedics are confident in their ability to use a POLST to decide appropriate medical interventions, many still find the POLST confusing particularly when making transportation decisions. Some paramedics rely on online medical oversight to provide guidance in challenging situations. Authors recommend further research of EMS POLST utilization and goal concordant care, dedicated paramedic POLST education, specific EMS hospice and palliative care protocols and better nomenclature for non-transport in order to improve care for patients with serious illness.
researchgate.net
Nirmatrelvir, a novel medication for COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 is a viral disease that first emerged in December 2019, Wuhan, China. In a short time, the disease spread and the world faced with a new pandemic. Since then, great effort implanted to produce effective vaccines and medications for the disease. Nirmatrelvir (PF-07321332) is a new drug developed by Pfizer, Inc for COVID-19 treatment. In this essay, we stated recent findings about Nirmatrelvir.
researchgate.net
Interaction of stress and alcohol on discriminating fear from safety and reward in male and female rats
Rationale Stressful events can have lasting and impactful effects on behavior, especially in terms of appropriate fear regulation and reward seeking. Our prior work in rats has shown baseline sex differences in fear expression and sucrose seeking in a discriminative reward-fear-safety conditioning task. Objectives The objectives of the current study were to determine how prior stress may affect alcohol consumption across a reward-fear-safety learning task, and how prior alcohol history may interact with stress to impact learning in this task. Methods Male and female Long Evans rats were given home cage intermittent 24 h access to both water and alcohol for 5 weeks. A subset of rats then received exposure to stress (15 unsignaled footshocks), while remaining unstressed rats received context exposure without shock. One week later, all rats were trained on the same reward-fear-safety cue task while having continuous home cage access to both water and alcohol. Results All rats increased consumption (g/kg/24 h) across the 5 weeks of intermittent access, with females showing higher consumption levels. Stress exposure did not alter alcohol consumption in the week following stress, but did increase home cage alcohol consumption during later reward-fear-safety cue learning. Stress in both sexes also elevated freezing levels to the reward cue resulting in decreased sucrose seeking and was positively correlated with home cage alcohol consumption. Conclusions While stress increased drinking in both males and females, the effects of stress were particularly pronounced in females, indicating our results could be capturing a higher propensity for females to display stress-induced drinking.
nypressnews.com
Statins: The sign of ‘life-threatening’ muscle damage that can show up in the extremities
“Swelling may be due to either muscle swelling, which would be non-pitting (does not indent when pressure is applied) and can and can appear either at presentation or after rehydration.”. Alternatively, added Doctor Shefner, swelling in the extremities could be caused by peripheral oedema, which would be pitting and occurs...
researchgate.net
Human-centered design of clinical decision support for management of hypertension with chronic kidney disease
Background Primary care providers face challenges in recognizing and controlling hypertension in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Clinical decision support (CDS) has the potential to aid clinicians in identifying patients who could benefit from medication changes. This study designed an alert to control hypertension in CKD patients using an iterative human-centered design process. Methods In this study, we present a human-centered design process employing multiple methods for gathering user requirements and feedback on design and usability. Initially, we conducted contextual inquiry sessions to gather user requirements for the CDS. This was followed by group design sessions and one-on-one formative think-aloud sessions to validate requirements, obtain feedback on the design and layout, uncover usability issues, and validate changes. Results This study included 20 participants. The contextual inquiry produced 10 user requirements which influenced the initial alert design. The group design sessions revealed issues related to several themes, including recommendations and clinical content that did not match providers' expectations and extraneous information on the alerts that did not provide value. Findings from the individual think-aloud sessions revealed that participants disagreed with some recommended clinical actions, requested additional information, and had concerns about the placement in their workflow. Following each step, iterative changes were made to the alert content and design. Discussion This study showed that participation from users throughout the design process can lead to a better understanding of user requirements and optimal design, even within the constraints of an EHR alerting system. While raising awareness of design needs, it also revealed concerns related to workflow, understandability, and relevance. Conclusion The human-centered design framework using multiple methods for CDS development informed the creation of an alert to assist in the treatment and recognition of hypertension in patients with CKD.
