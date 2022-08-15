ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

'Yellowstone' crews set up production in Arlee

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews filming the hit TV series “Yellowstone” were spotted in Arlee on Friday. Production cars lined Bitterroot Jim Road in front of the water tower. Flags and podiums were being set up, and it looked like extras were dressed in police SWAT uniforms. Our...
ARLEE, MT
NBCMontana

Yellowstone filming takes place in Arlee

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kevin Costner's hit tv show, Yellowstone, continues to film in a number of local communities. The community page for the town of Arlee, north of Missoula, says the Yellowstone series is filming by the water tower today. It asks the public let the crews be able...
ARLEE, MT
NBCMontana

Yellowstone commemorates 150 years, Founders Day with Tribal activities

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park is celebrating 150 Years of Yellowstone and Founders Day with multiple Tribal activities spread throughout Aug. 17 through Aug. 28. During this time, Yellowstone National Park is inviting visitors to learn about the 27 associated Native American Tribes who used the land for...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Registration open for UM Homecoming Parade

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana Alumni Association is accepting registrations for this year's Homecoming Parade. The parade returns Sept. 24 after a two-year hiatus. The theme is Might of Montana. People can register a float or reserve a space to walk in the parade here. UM released...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
CONDON, MT
NBCMontana

Hog Trough Fire grows to 1,620 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning 18 miles southeast of Hamilton has grown to 1,620 acres. Overnight mapping shows an increase of 219 acres from yesterday's total. The daily flight log noted the following:. "Southern area of the fire had lots of activity. Perimeter acreage expanded by...
HAMILTON, MT
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Thompson Falls man indicted for kidnapping

MISSOULA, Mont. — Jacob Strong, who failed to meet his son's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls last August, is in custody and is due in court Friday. Strong, his son Harrison Sterling Strong and his mother Candace Bright, were located in Costa Rica. Strong was transported...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Portion of Bob Marshall Wilderness closes Friday due to Cannon Fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — A portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness will close Friday, as a wildfire burning in the area approaches 1,000 acres burned. The Cannon Fire is burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The area closure includes the following areas:. From the...
CONDON, MT
NBCMontana

Advisory issued for missing Missoula woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for 45-year-old Candice Ritzie, who was last seen in Missoula July 27. Ritzie is a Black female who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes and sometimes wears glasses.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

'Yellowstone' returns to film in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — “Yellowstone” is back filming in downtown Missoula, and this time it's near the Missoula Club. The production team lined up along Ryman and Main Street while extras bustled around, gearing up to film. Parking between Higgins and Ryman was blocked off, and Ryman between...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Officials determine cause of Garceau Fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire that has burned 1,500 acres west of Polson was started by an electric fence, according to C.T. Camel, CSKT Division of Fire. "This was a very active fire with almost 100% intense heat within the main perimeter," mappers noted. "There was non-forested habitat between the two main polygons in Section 34 which likely had more heat/burn than was visible on the IR scan due to flashy fuels."
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, expands 2 miles to west

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson has grown to 3,200 acres. The daily flight log advises the fire is making a tear to the west, with a firewall of intense heat driving nearly two miles. The eastern section also shows intense heat to the north and east.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Indian Ridge Fire grows to 4,000 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The lightning-caused Indian Ridge Fire, burning 30 miles southwest of Darby in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness, has grown 4,000 acres, according to InciWeb. That's an increase of 1,438 acres from the last time the fire was mapped. Officials report the fire has been active along the...
DARBY, MT
NBCMontana

NEW MAP: Garceau Fire grows to 4,591 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows the Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson has grown to 4,591 acres. That's an increase of more than 1,800 acres since Wednesay night's flight. The daily flight log noted the following:. Fire perimeter acres increased significantly from the day before....
POLSON, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Moose Fire remains at 34% containment

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire, burning 17 miles north of Salmon, has burned 86,102 acres and is currently sitting at 34% containment. Due to increased fire activity along the Salmon River from Pine Creek to Panther Creek, the portion of the Salmon River Road (#030) between Spring Creek and Panther Creek will be closed until further notice. Panther Creek Rd is the alternate route to access Corn Creek. The alternate route is unpaved, narrow, and will have fire-related and mining-related traffic present, so please drive carefully and plan for extra travel time.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Former Stevensville mayor appears in court

MISSOULA, Mont. — The former mayor of Stevensville who faces felony theft and misdemeanor official misconduct charges involving his government position appeared in Ravalli County District Court Thursday. Brandon Dewey pleaded not guilty to all six charges. Dewey had been arrested, but is now free on his own recognizance.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?

Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
MONTANA STATE

