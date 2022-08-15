ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

FDA investigating three new outbreaks; other investigations remain active

The FDA is investigating two new outbreaks of infections from Salmonella bacteria. The agency is also investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections announced Tuesday by the CDC. In an outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that there are 19 confirmed patients but...
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
Blue Diamond Growers recalls Almonds after testing finds Salmonella

Blue Diamond Growers of Sacramento, CA, is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds because of potential Salmonella contamination. The firm’s internal sampling identified a positive Salmonella result on the implicated lots of products. The recall was initiated on Aug. 5 and is ongoing. There is concern that some products...
Flour recalled in Indiana because of plastic in product

Minn Dak Growers Ltd. of Grand Forks, ND, is recalling 40,000 pounds of Fancy Buckwheat Flour because of foreign material in the product, specifically plastic. The recall was initiated on July 18 and is ongoing. There is concern that some product may still be on consumers’ shelves. The recalled...
Romaine on Wendy’s sandwiches linked to multistate E. coli outbreak

Wendy’s is removing romaine lettuce from its sandwiches in some of its restaurants because it has been linked to a multistate outbreak of infections caused by E. coli. The CDC reported this afternoon that 37 people are now confirmed sick, up from 29 on Tuesday this week. The sick people live in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana.
Dill recalled in Ontario because of Listeria contamination

Caldic Canada Inc. is recalling Supherb Farms brand IQF Dill because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled product has been sold in Ontario, Canada, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Because of the long shelf-life of the product, there is concern that consumers may still have the dill in their homes.
Florida officials report death of vibrio patient

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is investigating a death related to a Vibrio vulnificus infection. Public health officials did not release any other information about the death. They did not say where the patient lived or the patient’s age. The officials are urging residents to take...
