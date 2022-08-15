Caldic Canada Inc. is recalling Supherb Farms brand IQF Dill because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled product has been sold in Ontario, Canada, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Because of the long shelf-life of the product, there is concern that consumers may still have the dill in their homes.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO