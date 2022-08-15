Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
Here’s the checklist for the new FDA food traceability rule that’s coming up
A strict new food traceability rule is set to become official on Nov. 7, according to the Food and Drug Administration. This summary from SIMBA from Dynamic Systems might help. The new rule covers the following food traceability list; including these “high-risk foods” implicated in food-borne illnesses:. Cheeses...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA investigating three new outbreaks; other investigations remain active
The FDA is investigating two new outbreaks of infections from Salmonella bacteria. The agency is also investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections announced Tuesday by the CDC. In an outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that there are 19 confirmed patients but...
Good News Network
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops
A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base
A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
International drug cartels illegally draining water supplies to grow plants, state senator claims
International drug cartels are illegally draining precious resources from California to grow plants, a state senator has warned.
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Diamond Growers recalls Almonds after testing finds Salmonella
Blue Diamond Growers of Sacramento, CA, is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds because of potential Salmonella contamination. The firm’s internal sampling identified a positive Salmonella result on the implicated lots of products. The recall was initiated on Aug. 5 and is ongoing. There is concern that some products...
foodsafetynews.com
Flour recalled in Indiana because of plastic in product
Minn Dak Growers Ltd. of Grand Forks, ND, is recalling 40,000 pounds of Fancy Buckwheat Flour because of foreign material in the product, specifically plastic. The recall was initiated on July 18 and is ongoing. There is concern that some product may still be on consumers’ shelves. The recalled...
foodsafetynews.com
Romaine on Wendy’s sandwiches linked to multistate E. coli outbreak
Wendy’s is removing romaine lettuce from its sandwiches in some of its restaurants because it has been linked to a multistate outbreak of infections caused by E. coli. The CDC reported this afternoon that 37 people are now confirmed sick, up from 29 on Tuesday this week. The sick people live in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana.
foodsafetynews.com
USDA FSIS issues public health alert because of E .coli in ground beef sold in Hawaii
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because of concerns that “Hawaii Big Island Beef” ground beef products may be adulterated with E. coli O157:H7. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available...
foodsafetynews.com
Dill recalled in Ontario because of Listeria contamination
Caldic Canada Inc. is recalling Supherb Farms brand IQF Dill because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled product has been sold in Ontario, Canada, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Because of the long shelf-life of the product, there is concern that consumers may still have the dill in their homes.
foodsafetynews.com
Florida officials report death of vibrio patient
The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is investigating a death related to a Vibrio vulnificus infection. Public health officials did not release any other information about the death. They did not say where the patient lived or the patient’s age. The officials are urging residents to take...
Fast Times and Million-Dollar Fines: Inside the EPA’s Messy War on Dirty Diesel Trucks
John Doc via YouTubeThe federal government is ramping up its crackdown on non-compliant diesel tuners and deleted trucks. But some claim it's going way too far.
