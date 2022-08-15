ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 3

Related
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Finally feline great! Heartwarming photos show how far rescue pets have come after finding a forever home as International Cat Day is celebrated across the world

Today marks International Cat Day - and what better way to celebrate and raise awareness about the beloved felines, than viewing heartwarming images of rescue pets before and after finding a new home. Proud pet owners from across the globe shared their touching photographs of rescue cats prior and following...
ANIMALS
The Independent

New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long

The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Owners#Affection
dailyphew.com

Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up

Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
ATLANTA, GA
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
pethelpful.com

21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs

I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Homeless Dog Arrives At The Vet To Have Her Babies While Father Waits Outside

Recently, an extraordinary circumstance occurred in Cariacica, Esprito Santo, Brazil. A homeless dog was seen on security cameras moving in the direction of a vet facility. Until doctor Jooureo Rodrigues de Oliveira arrived to check on her, the dog waited calmly. She was pregnant and about to give birth, which...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
psychologytoday.com

A Simple Trick to Meet New People

People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
MindBodyGreen

How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep

Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
HEALTH
The Guardian

I was weight-shamed during a smear test

Your article (Obese patients ‘being weight-shamed by doctors and nurses’, 10 August). reminded me of an occasion years ago when going for a smear test. I was puzzled to be weighed by the nurse, who then announced: “I’m afraid you weigh 17 stone.” Following the procedure, the doctor advised me to “stop eating so many chips”. I wasn’t asked any questions about my diet or health, and felt so humiliated by the whole experience that I could barely speak.
OBESITY
petcreeks.com

Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)

Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
ANIMALS
DogTime

Having Trouble Affording Your Pet? Here’s Where to Find Free Dog Food

Due to the rising cost of living and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are struggling to care for their pets. If you’re among them, there are several potential solutions to explore before surrendering your beloved companion. Organizations and businesses nationwide are stepping up to assist pet parents in need with everything from […] The post Having Trouble Affording Your Pet? Here’s Where to Find Free Dog Food appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
TheConversationAU

'We've all done the right things': in Under Cover, older women tell their stories of becoming homeless

The Australian documentary Under Cover, premiering at the Melbourne International Film Festival, presents the voices and faces of older women’s housing insecurity. Many of us would have seen the figures: the number of homeless people aged 55 years or above increased 28% between 2011 and 2016. And single women of that age are the fastest-growing homeless group in Australia. But knowing the statistics is different from witnessing the reality. In Under Cover, filmmaker Sue Thomson depicts the stories of ten older women who have experienced housing insecurity and homelessness. They live in hostels, community housing, their cars, vans, caravan...
HOMELESS
Fatherly

Science Suggests Parents Are Taking Parenting Too Far

Helicopter parents, lawnmower parents, and snowplow parents — these are largely pejorative labels for mothers and fathers over-involved with their kids. The terms are meant to describe parents — perhaps most American parents at this point — who feel that in order to raise a successful child, they need to be as tireless and as purposeful as machines. According to a recent study by Cornell University, a majority of parents see world-consuming hyper-engagement as the best method of child-rearing. Going all in on kids has become a cultural best practice, begging this simple question: Does it work? Ask a scientist, and they’ll likely tell you no.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
petsplusmag.com

NaturVet Evolves with New Line of Holistic Dog Supplements

(PRESS RELEASE) TEMECULA, CA – After 25 years of providing a superior quality of life to pets and pet parents all over the world, NaturVet has released Evolutions, a new line of premium dog supplements that promote joint health, skin and coat health, digestive health, and a natural sense of calm using only clean, veterinarian-approved ingredients.
PET SERVICES
studyfinds.org

People really do ‘look like’ their name, study concludes

JERUSALEM — Is it possible to guess a person’s name based on his or her facial appearance alone? Not in the abstract, perhaps. But an Israeli study finds that when observers are given a person’s photograph and multiple choice name options, they choose the right name nearly 40% of the time, far above the 25% odds of a correct random guess!
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy