Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
Finally feline great! Heartwarming photos show how far rescue pets have come after finding a forever home as International Cat Day is celebrated across the world
Today marks International Cat Day - and what better way to celebrate and raise awareness about the beloved felines, than viewing heartwarming images of rescue pets before and after finding a new home. Proud pet owners from across the globe shared their touching photographs of rescue cats prior and following...
New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long
The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up
Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years
According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
pethelpful.com
21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs
I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
dailyphew.com
Homeless Dog Arrives At The Vet To Have Her Babies While Father Waits Outside
Recently, an extraordinary circumstance occurred in Cariacica, Esprito Santo, Brazil. A homeless dog was seen on security cameras moving in the direction of a vet facility. Until doctor Jooureo Rodrigues de Oliveira arrived to check on her, the dog waited calmly. She was pregnant and about to give birth, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
dailyphew.com
This Girl Just Smuggled Her Grandmother’s Dog Into Hospital, And People Can’t Handle It
21-year-old Shelby Hennick’s beloved grandmother was recently admitted to hospital after being left paralysed due to a reaction to her medications. The old lady was clearly upset so her grand-daughter came up with the most brilliant idea of how to cheer her up…. Shelby thought of all the things...
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
I was weight-shamed during a smear test
Your article (Obese patients ‘being weight-shamed by doctors and nurses’, 10 August). reminded me of an occasion years ago when going for a smear test. I was puzzled to be weighed by the nurse, who then announced: “I’m afraid you weigh 17 stone.” Following the procedure, the doctor advised me to “stop eating so many chips”. I wasn’t asked any questions about my diet or health, and felt so humiliated by the whole experience that I could barely speak.
Woman Backed for Shutting Down 'Patronizing' Stranger Telling Her To Smile
"Minding your own business is free," one commenter reminded readers. "More people should take advantage of that."
petcreeks.com
Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)
Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
Having Trouble Affording Your Pet? Here’s Where to Find Free Dog Food
Due to the rising cost of living and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are struggling to care for their pets. If you’re among them, there are several potential solutions to explore before surrendering your beloved companion. Organizations and businesses nationwide are stepping up to assist pet parents in need with everything from […] The post Having Trouble Affording Your Pet? Here’s Where to Find Free Dog Food appeared first on DogTime.
'We've all done the right things': in Under Cover, older women tell their stories of becoming homeless
The Australian documentary Under Cover, premiering at the Melbourne International Film Festival, presents the voices and faces of older women’s housing insecurity. Many of us would have seen the figures: the number of homeless people aged 55 years or above increased 28% between 2011 and 2016. And single women of that age are the fastest-growing homeless group in Australia. But knowing the statistics is different from witnessing the reality. In Under Cover, filmmaker Sue Thomson depicts the stories of ten older women who have experienced housing insecurity and homelessness. They live in hostels, community housing, their cars, vans, caravan...
Science Suggests Parents Are Taking Parenting Too Far
Helicopter parents, lawnmower parents, and snowplow parents — these are largely pejorative labels for mothers and fathers over-involved with their kids. The terms are meant to describe parents — perhaps most American parents at this point — who feel that in order to raise a successful child, they need to be as tireless and as purposeful as machines. According to a recent study by Cornell University, a majority of parents see world-consuming hyper-engagement as the best method of child-rearing. Going all in on kids has become a cultural best practice, begging this simple question: Does it work? Ask a scientist, and they’ll likely tell you no.
petsplusmag.com
NaturVet Evolves with New Line of Holistic Dog Supplements
(PRESS RELEASE) TEMECULA, CA – After 25 years of providing a superior quality of life to pets and pet parents all over the world, NaturVet has released Evolutions, a new line of premium dog supplements that promote joint health, skin and coat health, digestive health, and a natural sense of calm using only clean, veterinarian-approved ingredients.
studyfinds.org
People really do ‘look like’ their name, study concludes
JERUSALEM — Is it possible to guess a person’s name based on his or her facial appearance alone? Not in the abstract, perhaps. But an Israeli study finds that when observers are given a person’s photograph and multiple choice name options, they choose the right name nearly 40% of the time, far above the 25% odds of a correct random guess!
Comments / 3