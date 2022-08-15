ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morristown Minute

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border

HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
informnny.com

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know

People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Health
CBS New York

Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
HOBOKEN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodsafety#Import Export#Chocolate#Business Industry#Linus Business#General Health#Fsvp#Everyday Group Llc#Fda Form 483a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
94.5 PST

New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ

Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County

The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy