Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border
HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
informnny.com
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Spotted lanternfly in New York: 7 key questions answered as state expert weighs in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the spotted lanternfly continues to increase its numbers across New York, a state expert recently shared pertinent information about the invasive species. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York State -- on Staten Island -- in 2020, and is native to China...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars?
Some residents are advocating for a car-free NYC. But other cities have arrived at a compromise. The post Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Staten Island sees an uptick in population over last decade as state numbers go down, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While New York State’s overall population has decreased over the span of 10 years from 2010 to 2020, Staten Island has seen an uptick in the number of people who live in the borough, data shows. Data from the United States Decennial Census, compiled...
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
Leader of NYC drug ring sentenced to 22 years for overdose death of Vine app founder
A 41-year-old man who led a drug ring that led to the 2018 overdose death of Colin Kroll, the co-founder of the popular video app Vine, was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
MTA driver fighting for life after heart attack on the job
MTA workers, family and friends came out to support and pray for 44-year-old MTA bus driver Jovanna Ortiz outside of St. Barnabas Hospital on Tuesday.
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
CBS News
NYPD seizes $2 million worth of counterfeit goods, arrests 5 people in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Two million dollars' worth of counterfeit goods are now off the streets of New York City. NYPD officers on Friday seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in an operation on Canal Street. They also arrested five people in connection with the crackdown. It's all part of...
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
