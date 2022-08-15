Read full article on original website
High School Friday - Football scrimmage night plus golf
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The Friday night lights are back for scrimmage night throughout Central Illinois. A night for teams to get ready for week one. Plus in golf, Bloomington hosting a best ball tournament Friday.
Annual 5-k run held in memory of late educator and coach
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A long time educator and coach is being remembered Saturday with the annual Randy Simmons Memorial 5-k run. It starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Heritage Square in Peoria Heights. Randy Simmons passed away in 2019, and his wish was for children to have the...
25 Sports Tour- Metamora Redbirds
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Metamora Redbirds started last year 5-0 before ending the season on a 5 game losing streak. The Redbirds hope to be a more consistent winner this fall.
Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
Black Chamber of Commerce Convention draws hundreds to Par-A-Dice Hotel & Casino
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce and the National Black Chamber of Commerce are concluding it’s three-day-long joint convention at the Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino. Close to 400 attendees came to East Peoria for this year’s convention which resulted in rooms at the...
Victory Church begins rebuild after January fire
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington church is not letting a January fire set it back. It’s beginning to rebuild from the ground up. The executive pastor says it may have been a blessing in disguise. “We had a lot of blood sweat and tears invested into a...
Local bridal shop aims to be a perfect fit for all dress sizes
DUNLAP (25 News Now) - A Dunlap woman is making sure every bride can find a dress no matter what size they are. She quit her job to open a shop to fill a void. Rachel O’Kane found herself searching for her own wedding dress, feeling embarrassed and discouraged as she had to squeeze a few sizes down to try on a dress.
Owner health issues necessitate selling of Kickapoo Creek Winery location
EDWARDS (25 News Now) - Declining health of the current owner of Kickapoo Creek Winery is the reason why it’s for sale. Owner Dr. David E. Conner turns 81 this November and his older brother Gerald says his health is somewhere “between bad and terrible.”. The winery -...
Sunglasses today, umbrella needed this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Patchy fog is possible out the door Thursday, but will lift shortly after daybreak. A mostly sunny and warm day is on tap, with afternoon highs projected to climb into the mid 80s. Humidity will remain at comfortable levels, so get outside and enjoy!. Clouds...
Cops on the Roof raises $3K in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The annual Cop On The Roof fundraiser wrapped up Friday morning across Central Illinois. It’s an initiative to raise money for the Special Olympics’ Opening Ceremony, the famous Law Enforcement Torch Run. This morning, Reporter Brett Brooks was out at the Dunkin Donuts on Knoxville in Peoria as cops waved to people, passed out T-shirts, mugs and free cups of coffee to those who donated.
Peoria man identified, discovered deceased inside U-Haul in Peoria shopping center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The body of a man found in a U-Haul truck in the parking lot of the Kohl’s has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man was identified as Zachary T. Rohman, 32, of South Westmorland Avenue in Peoria. Harwood says there...
PCs for People distribution event set for Aug. 30
(25 News Now) - A PCs for People distribution drive is coming to McLean County. The Regional Office of Education #17 says the PCs for People organization will distribute devices on Tuesday, August 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Front Street Concourse entrance of the Grossinger Motors Arena. PCs for...
U.S. 150 lane closures to start Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Monday, Aug. 22. From Harvard Ave. in Peoria to the IL U.S. 150/IL 116 interchange in East Peoria, eastbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane. From 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., drivers on the Peoria...
Early morning Peoria house fire causes $50,000 worth of damages
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one is hurt after Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a reported house fire Friday morning. Crews arrived to the scene of S. Easton Ave. near Peace Community Church of Peoria around 2 a.m. to find a two-story house with heavy fire coming from the front door and an upper window.
Man sentenced for role in 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man convicted of a January 2021 murder in Peoria is sentenced to seven years in prison. Jamere Laster was sentenced Wednesday, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in June. Laster is being credited for 522 days already served.
New OSF facility aims to provide world-class rehabilitation services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new facility in Peoria is providing a world-class rehabilitation space at OSF HealthCare. This afternoon a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place to open the new OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. This is a partnership with Kindred Hospitals, now a part of Scion Health. The 29-bed...
Peoria Chinese Christian Church hit by burglary, vandalism
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and vandalism after people entered the Peoria Chinese Christian Church and sprayed fire extinguishers and stole TVs. Sheriff Chris Watkins says surveillance footage from August 16 at around 3 a.m. shows the suspects were most...
Normal Police Department holds annual blood drive
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is helping those who need the gift of life. The annual “Battle of the Badge” Blood Drive was hosted Thursday by the Normal Police Department at the Hyatt Place in Normal. Aside from trying to donate as much blood...
Normal’s Citizen of the Year praised for training leaders to make a difference
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A woman who co-founded the Multicultural Leadership Institute in the Twin-Cities is being honored as Normal’s Citizen of the Year. Sonya Mau retired in 2009 after more than 35 years at COUNTRY Financial, but since then serving the community has been her passion, said Mayor Chris Koos.
4 arrested in connection with early morning stabbing in Peoria County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four men are in custody in connection with an early morning stabbing that left one man seriously injured in Peoria County Thursday. In a statement, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to UnityPoint Hospital around 3:30 AM for a man that was stabbed in a different location.
