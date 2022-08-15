If you know anything about daytime television, then you know that just about every soap opera character is hiding a secret of some sort at one time or another. Some could be considered little white lies, while others are much more damning — and can completely upend another character’s life. Take GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Portia, for example. The true paternity of her daughter, Trina, has been something of a gray area. While it is believed that Portia’s ex-husband, Taggart, is Trina’s father, the doctor did have an affair with Curtis more than 20 years ago. Considering Trina’s age, the question begs: Has Portia been lying about who Trina’s father really is all this time?

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO