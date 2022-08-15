Read full article on original website
Golf World Reacts To Racy Brooks Koepka Wife Photos
While her husband pushes on with the LIV Golf Tour, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, continues to build up her brand on social media. Jena Sims, a model and actress, is helping launch a new swimwear line. The wife of the longtime golf star shared some racy beach photos on...
Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods
Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
Will Zalatoris confirms a lot of people texted him the same thing regarding that crazy playoff hole
Golf fans everywhere gave a collective sigh when Will Zalatoris picked up his golf ball during that third playoff hole last Sunday. The young star had chosen to walk backward towards the drop zone, but it was a heckuva lot better than potentially probably definitely hitting his golf ball backward and into a hazard.
To Win a Defamation of Character Suit, Patrick Reed Would Need Character to Begin With
The 2018 Masters champ has long embraced being golf's black hat, even through multiple alleged cheating incidents. And now he's suing Golf Channel for calling him out on it?
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas explain impact of Tiger Woods rallying PGA Tour players in battle with LIV Golf
Tiger Woods made his presence felt in a top players-only meeting ahead of the BMW Championship on Tuesday. Woods flew in with Rickie Fowler (neither were playing in the tournament) to join some of the other top names in the sport to discuss the direction everything should go as the PGA Tour continues to square off with the LIV Golf League.
Greg Norman letter to golfers says LIV series should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points
In a letter sent to LIV golfers on Wednesday, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the new circuit "by any fair, objective and impartial review" should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points for its events in the very near future. In the letter, a copy of which was obtained...
Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs
Sepp Straka is a prime example of the issues with the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi
Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
Tiger Woods tries to save pro golf as its 'leaders' are lost, helpless vs. LIV Golf | Opinion
Men’s golf is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Lawsuits are flying like Phil Mickelson tee shots. Rumors continue to swirl about who will be the next player to escape the shackles of his multi-million-dollar PGA Tour life for the warm embrace of Mohammed bin Salman. Golfers who used to be pals are angry with their former playing partners. Tour players are holding unprecedented meetings, the four majors don’t have the courage to take a real stand and some golfers who left for LIV Golf have already sued for the right to come back.
Players—save for praise of Tiger Woods—take code of silence on LIV Golf meeting
WILMINGTON, Del. — Apparently the first rule of attending the tight-knit, not-so-secret meeting is not to talk about the tight-knit, not-so-secret meeting. That was the omerta observed by Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele Wednesday when asked about Tuesday’s gathering of the PGA Tour’s best and brightest, a group which convened to discuss how they can combat the schism caused by the emergence of LIV Golf.
Report: LIV draft contract has restrictions and major bonus
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A draft contract to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf includes clauses that require players be available to recruit other players to the league and to get permission before granting exclusive interviews, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The Journal said it reviewed a draft contract that LIV Golf has offered players, noting it was unclear if terms in the draft are in all contracts or can be negotiated. Among other provisions in the draft contract was approval for most of the logos they wear and branded products they use at events. Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sent a letter to players and agents outlining why the league should get Official World Golf Ranking points.
Report: Draft copy of LIV contract reveals fascinating key details
Amongst the many controversies and stories surrounding the LIV Golf Series, the contract details have been a constant subject of scrutiny. Two months ago, renowned analyst Brandel Chamblee claimed that LIV prize money was counted against the signing bonus. This claim was then refuted by the winner of the opening event of the breakaway tour, Charl Schwartzel.
Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda equals lowest ever Ladies European Tour score
Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, round one leaderboard. -11 J Korda (USA); -6 De Roey (Bel), P Babnik (Slo); -5 P Bouchard (Fra), N Korda (USA) Selected others: -2 B Law (Eng); -1 A Hewson (Eng) American Jessica Korda carded an 11-under-par 61 to equal the lowest score on the...
3 budget-friendly ways to instantly boost your golf clubs’ performance
When it comes to gaining performance with your golf clubs, a professional fitting for new clubs is usually the best option, but it’s certainly not always the most budget-friendly. So if you want to save a few clams and maximize performance with your current clubs, here are three simple and affordable ways to make sure you’re getting the most from your gear.
