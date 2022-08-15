Read full article on original website
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Anthem becomes first stand-alone memory care operator to achieve WELL Health-Safety Rating
Lake Oswego, OR-based Anthem Memory Care has become the first stand-alone memory care provider to achieve recognition at all of its communities for the company’s commitment to promoting a safer and healthier environment under the WELL Health-Safety Rating. Anthem spent almost four months pursuing the rating after learning about...
Comments / 0