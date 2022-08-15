ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

Cost-of-living adjustment is designed to offset soaring inflation. The average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment. COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices. If inflation should...
Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023

Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Is Depression a Disability?

Mental health struggles can be debilitating. However, mental health issues are still health concerns, and you deserve the right to get the support you need when healing. Since mental illness can be more challenging to spot than a physical ailment, it can sometimes be hard to qualify a psychiatric condition as something that requires disability support. Don’t let that stop you from getting help if you struggle to hold a job down due to depression.
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency likely to be extended

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services is planning to extend the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the agency said on Thursday. The department still plans to give local and state health authorities 60 day notice ahead of ending the declaration, which would reduce expanded Medicaid coverage among other things.
Social Security payments expected to see record-setting increase

photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're on Social Security, here is some good news that will likely make you smile. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July (around 8.6 percent in Ohio), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
CMS proposes mandatory Medicaid, CHIP quality reporting

CMS on Aug. 18 proposed a rule that would require mandatory quality reporting for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The proposed rule would require mandatory annual state reporting for three quality measure sets:. Core Set of Children’s Health Care Quality Measures for Medicaid and CHIP.
We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement

Social Security updates can be very important to beneficiaries. Big news about the program is scheduled for October, and it's information seniors won't want to miss. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
5-star SNF cites staffing issues in closure notice

Citing staffing and other issues, Clairemont Healthcare & Wellness Center LLC, doing business as Abby Gardens Healthcare Center, plans to close by the end of the year. The San Diego skilled nursing facility has an overall rating of five stars from the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services. “With the...
