Mental health struggles can be debilitating. However, mental health issues are still health concerns, and you deserve the right to get the support you need when healing. Since mental illness can be more challenging to spot than a physical ailment, it can sometimes be hard to qualify a psychiatric condition as something that requires disability support. Don’t let that stop you from getting help if you struggle to hold a job down due to depression.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO