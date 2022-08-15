Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
In October, the Social Security Administration is likely to announce the largest increase in benefits in over 40 years.
How Much Less Will Hearing Aids Cost With Over-the-Counter Option?
The FDA announcement on Tuesday comes after Congress passed the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act in 2017.
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It...
biztoc.com
Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits
Cost-of-living adjustment is designed to offset soaring inflation. The average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment. COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices. If inflation should...
Social Security Schedule: When August 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in early August. Rising inflation has pushed the Social Security cost-of-living increase to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40 years, and it's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7.5 million student-loan borrowers in default will reportedly have 1 year after the payment pause expires to enroll in a program that returns them to good standing
Documents obtained by The Washington Post found Biden's "fresh start" plan for defaulted student-loan borrowers will not include automatic enrollment.
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...
Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023
Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
verywellmind.com
Is Depression a Disability?
Mental health struggles can be debilitating. However, mental health issues are still health concerns, and you deserve the right to get the support you need when healing. Since mental illness can be more challenging to spot than a physical ailment, it can sometimes be hard to qualify a psychiatric condition as something that requires disability support. Don’t let that stop you from getting help if you struggle to hold a job down due to depression.
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency likely to be extended
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services is planning to extend the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the agency said on Thursday. The department still plans to give local and state health authorities 60 day notice ahead of ending the declaration, which would reduce expanded Medicaid coverage among other things.
12 New Social Security ‘Compassionate Allowances’ – Can You Get a Faster Pay-Out?
The Social Security Administration has added 12 new health conditions under its Compassionate Allowances program, meaning people with these conditions now have faster access to Social Security...
Social Security payments expected to see record-setting increase
photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're on Social Security, here is some good news that will likely make you smile. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July (around 8.6 percent in Ohio), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
beckerspayer.com
CMS proposes mandatory Medicaid, CHIP quality reporting
CMS on Aug. 18 proposed a rule that would require mandatory quality reporting for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The proposed rule would require mandatory annual state reporting for three quality measure sets:. Core Set of Children’s Health Care Quality Measures for Medicaid and CHIP.
We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement
Social Security updates can be very important to beneficiaries. Big news about the program is scheduled for October, and it's information seniors won't want to miss. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Social Security Offices Under Fire: Summer Heat Wave Prompts Safety Concerns
The combination of hot weather and ongoing customer service issues at the Social Security Administration has created a worrying problem this summer: safety concerns over Social Security customers who...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
5-star SNF cites staffing issues in closure notice
Citing staffing and other issues, Clairemont Healthcare & Wellness Center LLC, doing business as Abby Gardens Healthcare Center, plans to close by the end of the year. The San Diego skilled nursing facility has an overall rating of five stars from the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services. “With the...
Comments / 0