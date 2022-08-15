Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
Related
visitncsmokies.com
What’s HOPpining in Frog Level?
Like many Western North Carolina towns, Waynesville did not see its initial development boom until the railroad was built in 1884. The agricultural, lumber, and tourism industries in Waynesville and Haywood County began to thrive as access to the west was opened up. Frog Level, the area of town located...
greenvillejournal.com
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 food vendor lineup
Bank of America Fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, has finalized its 2022 food vendor list. The festival, which will be held Oct. 14-16, will feature over 250 menu items from 50 restaurants, including:. Abanico. Aspen Street Sweets. Barberitos. Barley’s Taproom...
asheville.com
Take a Ride With LaZoom Comedy Tours
Asheville is widely known as a unique, lovely, giddy little city. There’s never been anything quite like it, and there’s never been anything anywhere like the multiple award-winning LaZoom Comedy Tours!. There’s no better way than riding with LaZoom and its wild guides to discover Asheville’s living, beating...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
7 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville animal rescue has stepped up to help amid a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles seized from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has already taken in 7 rescue beagles, and has offered to accept more, said Brother Wolf Executive Director Leah Craig Fieser.
WLOS.com
Area's real estate market 'softening,' showing signs of significant cool-down, brokers say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s white-hot real estate market just five months ago is now starting to show signs of a significant cool-down. Local real estate brokers told News 13 Aug. 17 that bidding wars in the coveted $300,000 to $600,000 price range have waned due to rising interest rates and fewer out-of-town buyers.
territorysupply.com
11 Most Beautiful Swimming Holes in North Carolina
Trade a trip to the beach for a magical day in the cool mountain waters of one of North Carolina’s most beautiful swimming holes. There’s nothing quite as refreshing as a dip in the fresh waters of a swimming hole. Often found at the base of waterfalls or amongst flowing rivers, swimming holes are naturally occurring bodies of water deep enough for a swim. And thanks to the continuous flow of water, swimming holes stay fresh and clean.
The Daily South
This North Carolina Couple Turned a Well-Loved Property Into Their Forever Home
For many folks who are house hunting in the hamlet of Highlands, North Carolina, a rambling 28-acre farm with four tumbledown cabins might send them running in the other direction. But when it comes to real estate, Margaret and Chris Shutze aren't afraid of anything. "It doesn't matter what shape it's in, but it needs to have some essence that we can build upon," Margaret recalls telling their agent. "Nothing scares us, not even the most dilapidated building." The former rhododendron nursery on Flat Mountain Road held the enduring charm that Chris, a custom-furniture maker, and Margaret, a luxury-hotel designer, had been searching for. Once they saw its pond, waterfall, and old Amish-built barn, they knew instantly that it was the kind of place they could transform into a unique getaway for guests as well as a home to raise their two young sons, away from the demands of city living.
IN THIS ARTICLE
asheville.com
Ready to Try Hiking? Take Part in the County’s Sampler Hike Series
Have a yen to try a local hike, but don’t know where to begin? Join Buncombe County Parks & Recreation for scenic hikes close to home this summer and fall. The Sampler Hike Series is a free four-pack of popular treks lead by Parks and Recreation staff on Saturday mornings.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County
FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
thevalleyecho.com
RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap
The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Citizens work with local land trust to bring ‘green cemetery’ to Polk County
SALUDA – Sarah Lasswell, a casket maker out of Asheville, recently has been working with the Saluda Community Land Trust (SCLT) and other local citizens to bring a Green Cemetery to Polk County, a cemetery that offers a burial option with minimal environmental impact. Despite “green” burial being an...
asheville.com
Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner”
Set in the 1960s, a progressive white couple’s proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her Black fiancé home to meet them in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner that starred the inimitable Sidney Poitier.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Felton’s was the go-to bookstore in the late 1800s
Herbert Joseph “H.J.” Felton was born in Hardwick, Massachusetts in 1852 and moved to Greenville, South Carolina, with his wife, Ella, in 1874. At the time, Greenville was recovering from the Civil War with several hopeful signs for the future. A new bridge spanned the Reedy River at Main Street, the Richmond and Danville Air Line railroad built an important track and depot in the city, under Hamlin Beattie the first bank was set up, and downtown’s first textile mills, the Sampson & Hall mill and the Camperdown mill, were built on the lower and upper falls respectively.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Humane Society urgently needs newspaper donations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said they are completely out of newspapers used to line their cages. The shelter is urgently in need of donations from the community. You can donate newspapers to the Greenville Humane Society at any time by dropping them in the blue...
WYFF4.com
Pickens GateHouse restaurant announces permanent closing
PICKENS, S.C. — Another Upstate restaurant announced this week it is permanently closing its doors. Dean and Jeff Holder, and management of the GateHouse Restaurant, on Ann Street, in Pickens, posted to Facebook Thursday that they had been discussing the possibility for months. "This is due to staffing issues...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Things To Do In Hendersonville NC You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Hendersonville North Carolina, you are in the right place! We have got you covered for all the best activities, from parks and trails to bars and restaurants and everything in between (like, museums!). Hendersonville NC has wonderfully wide streets...
greenvillejournal.com
City of Greenville announces 2022 Moonlight Movies lineup
The city of Greenville has finalized its lineup for 2022 Fidelity Investments Moonlight Movies in Falls Park. The movies, which will begin at sundown on Thursdays in September and October, include:. The Princess Bride – Sept. 1. Hidden Figures – Sept. 8. That Thing You Do – Sept....
Comments / 0