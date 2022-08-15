ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
Black Enterprise

Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Federal/State Government Agencies

Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University,...
ATLANTA, GA
nationalinterest.org

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
COLLEGES
CBS Sacramento

America's small businesses are running out of workers

The pandemic forced Freed Bodyworks, a wellness center offering massage therapy, yoga, acupuncture, mental health counseling and other services, to shut down for four months. But while clients returned when it reopened in the summer of 2020, workers did not. Almost two years later, owners Frances Reed and Jessica VonDyke...
SMALL BUSINESS
CNBC

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security

Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
ECONOMY
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
freightwaves.com

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics takes control of Peru air forwarder

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics announced Wednesday the full takeover of its joint venture in Peru to fully integrate the air freight specialist into its global network and expand service offerings for businesses in South America. The move is part of Osnabrueck, Germany-based Hellmann’s growth strategy and follows the June acquisition of...
WORLD
BUCKSCO.Today

WSFS Bank’s Capital Markets Team, International Services Provide Local Furniture Importer ‘Peace of Mind’

Images via Barsky-Fleming Marketing. For companies that do business all over the world, there is seemingly no shortage of challenges to overcome. Currency exchange and inflation rates that vary from country to country are enough to keep an executive tossing and turning at night. And that is to say nothing of language barriers and the nuances of foreign politics and policy.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing at Magic: Who Showed Up and What Stood Out

Last week’s Sourcing at Magic trade show in Las Vegas reflected the many changes the industry has faced since the pandemic arrived more than two years ago. More than 650 mills, manufacturers, material innovators and technology providers came out, more than double the number seen in February, and outpacing the 160 exhibitors who showcased their offerings a year ago, said Andreu David, Sourcing at Magic vice president. The number of countries represented at the show grew to 26 from 21 six months ago. While China’s Covid restrictions have limited the presence of vendors arriving from the world’s factory in recent years, many...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Preparation and timing ‘key for employees trying to negotiate pay rise’

Preparation and timing are key for employees when trying to negotiate a pay rise, according to a jobs expert.With living costs surging, and some employers struggling to fill key roles, some employees will be looking for opportunities to open up conversations about pay.James Reed, chairman of Reed.co.uk, said: “Whether it’s with a current or prospective employer, the ability to negotiate a salary increase is an essential skill that should be in everyone’s toolkit.“In fact, recent Reed.co.uk research found that 70% of people believe salary negotiation should be taught during their education.”He said that with worker shortages, now would be a...
ECONOMY

