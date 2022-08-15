Read full article on original website
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Federal/State Government Agencies
Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University,...
5 jobs offering massive signing bonuses right now
From healthcare to hospitality, here are the industries offering the biggest signing bonuses right now.
JOBS・
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Walmart and Dollar General forced to deny huge rumor – leaving some shoppers frustrated
DOLLAR General and Walmart have been forced to shut down a swirl of rumors about their shopping experience. A viral Facebook post announced that the store would become a 24-hour operation, leaving fans confused while the store took action against the allegations. The August 14 post, shared over 14,000 times,...
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
America's small businesses are running out of workers
The pandemic forced Freed Bodyworks, a wellness center offering massage therapy, yoga, acupuncture, mental health counseling and other services, to shut down for four months. But while clients returned when it reopened in the summer of 2020, workers did not. Almost two years later, owners Frances Reed and Jessica VonDyke...
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge?. Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both wholesale and retail customers.
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
freightwaves.com
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics takes control of Peru air forwarder
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics announced Wednesday the full takeover of its joint venture in Peru to fully integrate the air freight specialist into its global network and expand service offerings for businesses in South America. The move is part of Osnabrueck, Germany-based Hellmann’s growth strategy and follows the June acquisition of...
WSFS Bank’s Capital Markets Team, International Services Provide Local Furniture Importer ‘Peace of Mind’
Images via Barsky-Fleming Marketing. For companies that do business all over the world, there is seemingly no shortage of challenges to overcome. Currency exchange and inflation rates that vary from country to country are enough to keep an executive tossing and turning at night. And that is to say nothing of language barriers and the nuances of foreign politics and policy.
Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Fast-food employers and employees square off over California's controversial wage-setting plan
A fierce lobbying battle has erupted in California over a first-of-its-kind proposal to give fast-food workers in the state a significant role in setting their own wages, scheduling limits and workplace standards. Opposing the restaurant employees are about 100 operators of franchised restaurants within the state. They converged on the...
Sourcing at Magic: Who Showed Up and What Stood Out
Last week’s Sourcing at Magic trade show in Las Vegas reflected the many changes the industry has faced since the pandemic arrived more than two years ago. More than 650 mills, manufacturers, material innovators and technology providers came out, more than double the number seen in February, and outpacing the 160 exhibitors who showcased their offerings a year ago, said Andreu David, Sourcing at Magic vice president. The number of countries represented at the show grew to 26 from 21 six months ago. While China’s Covid restrictions have limited the presence of vendors arriving from the world’s factory in recent years, many...
Preparation and timing ‘key for employees trying to negotiate pay rise’
Preparation and timing are key for employees when trying to negotiate a pay rise, according to a jobs expert.With living costs surging, and some employers struggling to fill key roles, some employees will be looking for opportunities to open up conversations about pay.James Reed, chairman of Reed.co.uk, said: “Whether it’s with a current or prospective employer, the ability to negotiate a salary increase is an essential skill that should be in everyone’s toolkit.“In fact, recent Reed.co.uk research found that 70% of people believe salary negotiation should be taught during their education.”He said that with worker shortages, now would be a...
