Last week’s Sourcing at Magic trade show in Las Vegas reflected the many changes the industry has faced since the pandemic arrived more than two years ago. More than 650 mills, manufacturers, material innovators and technology providers came out, more than double the number seen in February, and outpacing the 160 exhibitors who showcased their offerings a year ago, said Andreu David, Sourcing at Magic vice president. The number of countries represented at the show grew to 26 from 21 six months ago. While China’s Covid restrictions have limited the presence of vendors arriving from the world’s factory in recent years, many...

