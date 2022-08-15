ANAHEIM -- Angels interim manager Phil Nevin has watched two-way star Shohei Ohtani firsthand this year and also had the chance to see Yankees superstar Aaron Judge up close when Nevin was New York’s third-base coach from 2018-21. Judge and Ohtani are considered the top two candidates for the American League MVP Award this year, with Ohtani looking to win the award for the second straight season. Judge, though, has emerged as the early favorite after coming out of the All-Star break on a hot streak and has 46 homers and 100 RBIs in 113 games this year.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO