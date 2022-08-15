Read full article on original website
Cherington expects Shelton to manage Bucs in '23
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates are on pace to lose about 100 games. They have baseball’s fifth-worst record. They’ve yet to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but October baseball is not in the cards. Despite Pittsburgh’s lack of success this season -- and over the last three seasons -- manager Derek Shelton’s job is safe.
Missed chances, 'bad luck' put end to lopsided series
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fresh off a 7-4 homestand and a win against the first-place Dodgers, the Royals felt optimistic heading into Minnesota this week for a series against the Twins. Adding to the enthusiasm, rookie Vinnie Pasquantino was named the American League Player of the Week. Pasquantino kept his streak going,...
As per usual, Ohtani re-enters history books
ANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is heating up at the plate. Ohtani went 4-for-5 with a homer, a triple and four RBIs in an 11-7 loss against the Mariners on Wednesday, a day after he went 3-for-4. It was also the second straight game with a triple for Ohtani, who had never tripled in back-to-back games in his career in the Majors or in Japan.
Murphy clubs 2 homers as A's heat up in Texas
ARLINGTON -- When rookie catcher Shea Langeliers was called up Tuesday, A’s GM David Forst made it a point to address Sean Murphy’s role on the team. “Sean is our starting catcher. That’s not going to change,” Forst said. • Box score. And Murphy proved just...
White Sox fall short in comeback effort, ending win streak
CHICAGO -- History did not repeat itself Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, as the White Sox suffered a 3-2 loss to the Astros and watched their five-game winning streak come to an end, as well as a season-high seven-game streak at home. Manager Tony La Russa’s crew rallied from...
20 and (still) counting: Valdez ties club record for consecutive quality starts
CHICAGO -- Astros manager Dusty Baker wishes people would quit counting the number of consecutive quality starts Framber Valdez has been amassing. Baker wants everyone to sit back and simply enjoy the brilliance of the All-Star left-hander, who has teamed with Justin Verlander for a dominating 1-2 punch atop the Houston rotation.
Ohtani putting together 2nd straight MVP case
ANAHEIM -- Angels interim manager Phil Nevin has watched two-way star Shohei Ohtani firsthand this year and also had the chance to see Yankees superstar Aaron Judge up close when Nevin was New York’s third-base coach from 2018-21. Judge and Ohtani are considered the top two candidates for the American League MVP Award this year, with Ohtani looking to win the award for the second straight season. Judge, though, has emerged as the early favorite after coming out of the All-Star break on a hot streak and has 46 homers and 100 RBIs in 113 games this year.
Reporter tries mascot's slide, and it goes horribly wrong
MILWAUKEE -- Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is known for his smooth slides. Longtime Dodger Talk host David Vassegh will also be known for his slide, but not for the same reasons. After a decade of coming to American Family Field, Vassegh was finally invited to slide down Bernie’s Chalet on...
Say what? Guardians score 6 after Chafin K's the side
CLEVELAND -- Andrew Chafin struck out the side in order in the eighth inning on Wednesday night, an incredible task against a Guardians offense that has the lowest strikeout rate in the Majors. Then the ball skipped past catcher Eric Haase and rolled to the backstop, sending Luke Maile to first base, and Chafin’s task got exponentially tougher.
Contreras returns with longest career outing
PITTSBURGH -- As the clouds swallowed the evening sky on an unassuming Pittsburgh evening, “Dark Knight Dummo” by Trippie Redd began to boom throughout PNC Park. The bass-bumping banger hadn’t blared through this ballpark in weeks. The song has served as the unofficial theme of The Ro Show, which had been off the air since July. That is, until Wednesday.
Abbott shows Cubs what they're missing
WASHINGTON -- Facing the team that drafted him for the first time since he was traded to the Giants in late April, Cory Abbott would have understandably been a little amped for his seventh outing (fourth start) of the season with the Nationals. But Abbott was calm and...
Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery
CINCINNATI -- Six-time Reds All-Star Joey Votto said after the Reds' 1-0 win over the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon that he plans to have surgery to repair his torn left rotator cuff, forcing him to miss the rest of the season. Votto, 38, will undergo surgery on Friday,...
Hill gives Red Sox clutch start to extend win streak
PITTSBURGH -- The Red Sox were expected to piggyback Rich Hill’s start with a multi-inning appearance from Josh Winckowski in relief. Hill laid rest to those plans, producing the strongest start since his return from the injured list in the Red Sox’s 8-3 win over the Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday.
Pinch-hit grand slam! Pujols' 690th was a career first
ST. LOUIS -- With his team already leading by six runs in the third inning, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol played to his aggressive nature as a skipper and turned to pinch-hitter Albert Pujols with the bases loaded and a left-hander on the mound. As he’s done so many times throughout...
These players will be Braves for how long?!
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There is a chance Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Matt Olson will still be with the Braves when current first-graders are entering high school. Heck, Harris and Riley are positioned to possibly be around when those young kids become high school juniors.
Blowout win wraps first series of new era in Texas
ARLINGTON -- Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley described the vibe through the organization over the last week as “numb.”. It’s understandable, considering two of the first four days of Beasley’s tenure as skipper have been chaotic to say the least. It started on Monday with the firing of manager Chris Woodward and then continued on Wednesday with president of baseball operations Jon Daniels following him out the door.
Texas trip ends in split with youth, pop on display
ARLINGTON -- The A’s closed out a four-game series with a 10-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday at Globe Life Field, scoring only on a two-run homer by Sheldon Neuse and a wild pitch. While Oakland didn’t take the series, the club did pick up a couple of...
Split with mighty LA gives Crew a boost
MILWAUKEE -- Are these seven games in 10 days against the best-in-the-National League Dodgers a litmus test for a Brewers team trying to get back on track?. Andrew McCutchen homered twice for three RBIs, Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer and the Brewers’ four best relievers provided spotless work behind Corbin Burnes for a 5-3 win Thursday over the Dodgers and a split of this four-game series at American Family Field. The teams will meet again at Dodger Stadium next week for three more games to settle their regular-season series.
Sweep gets away from 'pen: 'A game you want back'
NEW YORK -- With a two-run lead entering the seventh inning Wednesday night, the Rays were nine outs away from leaving the Bronx with a series sweep and about as much momentum as they’ve had in months. Even after their bullpen faltered in the late innings, allowing the Yankees...
Cards' Walker notches fourth multihomer game of '22
Competing at a level where he's more than four years younger than the average player, Jordan Walker isn't just holding his own, he's putting his name into the conversation for the next big thing to hit the Midwest, if not all of baseball. Baseball's No. 6 overall prospect homered twice...
