Guitar World Magazine
Jeff Beck announces mammoth list of US tour dates, including a string of shows with Ann Wilson and ZZ Top
The shows follow the release of Beck’s collaborative album with Johnny Depp, 18, and kick off in Texas on September 23. British guitar legend Jeff Beck has announced a 27-date US tour, beginning September 23 at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater, in Del Valle, Texas. The first six shows will...
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Miranda Lambert, George Strait + More Sign on for Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album, ‘Live Forever’
Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and George Strait are just a few of the country and Americana artists who will submit tribute performances to a new compilation album dedicated to late outlaw country legend Billy Joe Shaver. The project, called Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, is due to...
Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Once Revealed His Songwriting Process
Brian Wilson wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, later offering a glimpse into his songwriting process. Here's what we know about this musician.
AOL Corp
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
Guitar World Magazine
Wrecking Crew guitarist Bill Pitman dies aged 102
The guitarist was famed for his use of a Danelectro six-string bass and played on a number of hits, including Be My Baby and Pet Sounds. LA session legend and ‘Wrecking Crew’ guitarist Bill Pitman has passed away aged 102. Among his most famous work was The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds album, The Ronnettes’ Be My Baby, The Byrds’ Mr Tambourine Man and playing ukulele on B.J. Thomas’ Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.
10 Things We Learned from Episode 2 of the New Rolling Stones Doc ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’
As part of their 60th-anniversary celebration, the Rolling Stones have shared a new documentary series, My Life as a Rolling Stone. The four-part Epix series focuses on one member of the band per episode – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts – as well as the entire band’s timeless influence on rock n’ roll and their enduring appeal.
What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s
Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.
Popculture
David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73
Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73. Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing,...
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Todd Rundgren Announces New Album With the Roots, Sparks, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, and More
Todd Rundgren has announced a new album. The follow-up to 2017’s White Knight, Space Force finds Rundgren assembling an eclectic cast of collaborators that includes the Roots, Sparks, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, Thomas Dolby, the Lemon Twigs, and more. The album is out October 14 via Cleopatra.
Full Lineups Revealed for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, Paramount to Live Stream Wembley Stadium Show
Foo Fighters and the family of late drummer Taylor Hawkins have partnered with Paramount to make the upcoming tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 viewable to millions of fans worldwide. Directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten at EP-PIC Films & Creative, the full...
Stereogum
Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71
Jazz fusion bassist and R&B singer Michael Henderson has died. He was 71. The news was confirmed on the performer’s official Facebook page. Henderson was known for his work with Miles Davis in the 1970s and played on his early fusion albums Jack Johnson (1971), Live-Evil (1971), and Agharta (1975).
The Who’s Pete Townshend Called 1 Beatles Album ‘Inconclusive’
The Who's Pete Townshend compared The Beatles' film 'Magical Mystery Tour' to an album by The Beach Boys that he felt was flawed.
Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Laura Veltz Pulls Back the Curtain on Making Music
The day that Laura Veltz committed to giving songwriting a go, was like “the day [her] life began.” It was sometime in 2008 and she had moved to Nashville, Tennessee, after finding out that songwriter could be a job title. “I was relieved that I could make music....
American Songwriter Judges Offer Insights Into Judging the September/October Lyric Contest Winners
In response to feedback from the American Songwriter Community, the esteemed contest judges were asked to share some insights into their winner selections. Read below for insights into how the panel of judges picked the winners for the September/October Lyric Contest. 1st Place: “Even the House Misses You” by Laura...
Todd Rundgren Sets Release Date for New Album ‘Space Force’
Todd Rundgren has revealed a release date for his new album, Space Force. It will arrive on Oct. 14, more than a year after he announced the project. Like Rundgren's last album, 2017's White Knight, Space Force features collaborations with several artists, including the Roots, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, Steve Vai, Neil Finn and others.
Stereogum
Hear Lou Reed’s Previously Unreleased Demo For “Men Of Good Fortune”
The esteemed reissue label Light In The Attic and Lou Reed’s widow Laurie Anderson have been rolling out unreleased Reed material from the forthcoming Words & Music, May 1965, the first in a series of planned albums from Reed’s archives. The album is culled from a tape Reed made with John Cale in 1965 and mailed to himself, which contains the earliest recordings of several Velvet Underground songs and remained sealed in an envelope for more than 50 years. We’ve already heard the tape’s versions of “I’m Waiting For The Man” and “Heroin,” and today we get “Men Of Good Fortune.”
The Wreckers’ Jessica Harp Sends Love to Michelle Branch Amid Split From Patrick Carney
Jessica Harp is showing her support for Michelle Branch -- her band mate in The Wreckers -- during a difficult time. Days after news broke that Branch is splitting from her husband of three years, the Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, Harp posted a carousel of photos showing a series of happy memories that she and Branch share.
New Apple Music Series to Celebrate the Music & Legacy of The Judds
The Judds more than earned their place in the country music history books. The mother-daughter duo dominated charts and awards shows from the mid-eighties into the early nineties. They amassed 14 number-one singles, five Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards. Additionally, they revived the tradition of the permanent duo in country music. More importantly, though, Naomi and Wynonna influenced and impacted countless artists and fans. The music they released left a lasting impact.
