Government Technology
Industry Insider One-on-One: Team Leader on Service, Security, Infrastructure Work
Industry Insider One-on-One: Team Leader on Service, Security, Infrastructure Work

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. As part of Industry Insider — California's ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: $4.6M for IT Goods in Second Quarter
Tracking the Spend: $4.6M for IT Goods in Second Quarter

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. One department in state government spent about $4.6 million in the second quarter of the year on its...
Government Technology
What’s New in Digital Equity: The Rise of Digital Skills Training
This week in “What’s New in Digital Equity” — our weekly look at government digital equity and broadband news — we have a number of interesting items, which you can jump to with the links below:. As states are advancing plans to make the most...
Government Technology
Heat Caused Voting Machine Malfunctions in Connecticut
(TNS) — Voting machines throughout the state were damaged on primary Election Day due to high temperatures, election officials said this week. Norwich and Stonington registrars told The Day that multiple machines at polling locations in the two municipalities malfunctioned during the state's primary election on Aug. 9. Approximately 50 machines were affected throughout the state, according to the Secretary of the State's office. Machines that were not at air-conditioned polling locations partially "melted," officials say, and were unable to tabulate vote totals.
Government Technology
State Departments Recruiting for Database Expert, GIS Engineer
State Departments Recruiting for Database Expert, GIS Engineer

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. State government departments — one dealing with technology, the other with land conservation, mining, earthquakes, and oil and...
Government Technology
Tech Bills Survive as End of Legislative Session Looms
Tech Bills Survive as End of Legislative Session Looms

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. August, the last month of state lawmakers' legislative session, is crunch time for proposed IT and innovation bills....
Government Technology
Agencies Seeking CIO, Section Chief, Infrastructure Architect
Agencies Seeking CIO, Section Chief, Infrastructure Architect

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Departments of state government are recruiting for several high-level roles, including a chief information officer, an IT section...
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: DMV’s Top IT Services Purchases in Q2
Tracking the Spend: DMV's Top IT Services Purchases in Q2

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. The state's motor vehicles department made 47 purchases of IT services in the second quarter of this year...
Government Technology
University of Miami’s STEMSEL for Digital Mental Health Services
Much focus has been put on the mental health of students since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, with various ed-tech companies and nonprofits committing resources to address the issue. The crisis has elevated to such a level that the White House last month announced a slew of investments to tackle it. Observing a worrying trajectory of student mental health, the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Media and Innovation Lab (MIL) has responded with a pilot program to provide four Florida schools with digital mental health resources and social-emotional curriculum.
Government Technology
Ohio Students Learn Web Development in WEB CORPS Program
(TNS) — Several Lorain County high school students had the opportunity this summer to learn web development, project management and employability skills, according to a news release. The youth were involved in Student WEB CORPS — a signature program of TECH CORPS, a national nonprofit committed to ensuring all...
