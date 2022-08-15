Much focus has been put on the mental health of students since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, with various ed-tech companies and nonprofits committing resources to address the issue. The crisis has elevated to such a level that the White House last month announced a slew of investments to tackle it. Observing a worrying trajectory of student mental health, the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Media and Innovation Lab (MIL) has responded with a pilot program to provide four Florida schools with digital mental health resources and social-emotional curriculum.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO