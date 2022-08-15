Read full article on original website
Experts: Nonprofit’s non-bid COVID contract was a lucrative ‘sweetheart deal’ that gouged taxpayers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID testing in Hawaii early in the pandemic was extremely lucrative for government contractors, experts say. They also say the city’s airport testing program meant big profits for a local non-profit and its partners. When former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration wanted to set up a...
Amid severe weather, poll finds fewer Americans are concerned about climate change
The Biden administration is ramping up its efforts against monkeypox. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. BWS Manager Ernie Lau discusses climate change, Red...
This Maui man on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens
Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors
Expert: Worrisome rates of drug use among Hawaii’s youth could fuel surge in crime
Seven state workers have been arrested, including law enforcement officers. Top VA official makes Hawaii visit to underscore commitment to vets, facilities upgrades. “You can’t provide the 21st century veteran the world class health care they deserve in 20th century facilities." 50 states, 25 days: Two Arizona brothers complete...
Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather - Jen. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST. |. Trade winds will...
End of coal heralded as step toward greener future, but transition is a rocky one
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You’ll only see smoke coming from the stacks of the AES coal plant in Leeward Oahu for two more weeks. Gov. David Ige says while the plant was very much needed when it was built 30 years ago, it’s time for a change. Hawaii law...
‘It doesn’t feel safe’: Flurry of violent crimes leave Maui residents reeling
The fire is now 90% contained but re-kindling is a possibility, DLNR said. Hawaii advances in the Little League World Series via 11-1 rout of Washington. The Honolulu little league team swung their way into the next round of the 2022 Little League World Series. Honolulu airport theft probe leads...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022
Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Trade winds will trend up and then right back down next week as a front passes to our north. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:14 AM...
Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, nearly 2,700 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,696 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,189 cases and 14 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
Carl Hebenstreit, TV pioneer in Hawaii who delighted under the stage name ‘Kini Popo,’ dies at 93
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The name Carl Hebenstreit may not ring a bell. But on the all-time list of Hawaii’s television personalities, you’ll find his name at the top. Hebenstreit died on Aug. 2 at 93. his ex-wife Johnny Fribie recalled the early days of his career. “And he...
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands
What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
Business News: Recent graduates found jobs
Trending: Lost hot dog comes with big gains and the benefits of being named "Grace Lee" Getting another chance at a hot dog, how one boy gets redemption. Also, we tell you the benefits of being named "Grace Lee". HPU announces Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Top VA official makes Hawaii visit to underscore commitment to vets, facilities upgrades
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A top official with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is on Oahu as part of a regional tour to understand the challenges of providing healthcare to veterans here. Modernizing old facilities is one of the main priorities for VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy and making sure...
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
Wildlife officials relocate monk seal born at Kaimana Beach for its safety
HNN News Brief (Aug. 19, 2022) -- Make sure your Apple devices are up to date. The company warns operating systems are at risk. -- U.S. Transportation Department launches new tool to help consumer find resources when flights are canceled. -- McDonald's is transforming the iconic Big Mac with chicken.
Hawaii Island police seeking 7 people wanted on drug warrants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals wanted on active drug warrants. Police advise the wanted individuals to turn themselves in to police. However, anyone who may know of their whereabouts are asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Calling all small-scale gardeners: Applications for the state’s micro-grant program are now open
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has $3 million in micro-grants available to home gardeners and applications are now open for the program’s second year, the Department of Agriculture said on Friday. According to the department, in order to be eligible you must be a Hawaii resident and have not...
Check your bank! Hawaii tax refunds up to $300 per person slated to go out soon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As inflation takes its toll, the state is working to distribute up to $300 in tax refunds to Hawaii taxpayers. Under the plan, a family of four could get $1,200 in tax refunds. The state said the refunds will be directly deposited into bank accounts starting the...
