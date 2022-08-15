ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

This Maui man on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens

Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo.
HEALTH
hawaiinewsnow.com

Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants

Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Weather - Jen. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST. |. Trade winds will...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022

Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Trade winds will trend up and then right back down next week as a front passes to our north. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:14 AM...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, nearly 2,700 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,696 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,189 cases and 14 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Recent graduates found jobs

Trending: Lost hot dog comes with big gains and the benefits of being named "Grace Lee" Getting another chance at a hot dog, how one boy gets redemption. Also, we tell you the benefits of being named "Grace Lee". HPU announces Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program. Updated: 5 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police seeking 7 people wanted on drug warrants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals wanted on active drug warrants. Police advise the wanted individuals to turn themselves in to police. However, anyone who may know of their whereabouts are asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
HAWAII STATE

