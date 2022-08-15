Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Light emerging at the end of nursing homes’ pandemic tunnel
Life as a nursing home operator in the United States can sometimes be a masochistic undertaking. Ostensibly, you’re in it to take care of some of the nation’s most frail and vulnerable citizens. As surveys such as McKnight’s Mood of the Market continually show, you are proud of doing meaningful work.
Quicker palliative care referrals in severe COVID may improve survival: study
Early referral to palliative care leads to quickly improved COVID-19 symptoms and may increase survival and quality of life, a new study finds. Evidence points to severe breathlessness as a telltale sign that referral is urgently needed, investigators say. Study participants included 572 patients with an average age of 77...
