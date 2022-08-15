ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers DE Brian Burns named to NFL's 2022 Top 100 list

By Anthony Rizzuti
 5 days ago
The Carolina Panthers already knew—probably as far as back 2019, in fact—that they had a rising star on their roster named Brian Burns. Now, pretty much everyone might be in the know.

On Sunday night, the NFL Network aired the opening installment of its annual top 100 list—in which the league’s players vote on, well, the league’s best players of 2022. And right in the middle of things, as he so often is in the trenches, was Burns at No. 76.

This past season was a memorable one for the former 16th overall pick, as he was named to his first Pro Bowl following his third pro campaign. The talented defensive end recorded 50 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, four passes defensed and 18 quarterback hits while tying a career-high in sacks with 9.0.

Carolina, again, knows they have themselves a keeper, as Burns had his fifth-year option officially picked up back on April 29. But before he gets to that year, it’ll be his fourth here in 2022 that hopefully takes him and the Panthers to another level.

