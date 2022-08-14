Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
‘More apt to retire than play again for Nets’: Marc Stein shares NBA exec’s shocking Kevin Durant take from Summer League
The Kevin Durant trade saga has been the main storyline surrounding the 2022 NBA offseason. With each day, it seems a new revelation is made regarding Durant’s feelings towards the Nets, his trade request, or the NBA in general. Chances are it won’t stop until this situation reaches some sort of resolution either. The latest […] The post ‘More apt to retire than play again for Nets’: Marc Stein shares NBA exec’s shocking Kevin Durant take from Summer League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Bronny James, the 17-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, showed off a bit of his repertoire in a recent select basketball tournament, rising above a defender for an impressive one-handed dunk. The sequence occurred late in the second quarter of California Basketball Club's 97-85 loss...
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giannis Leaves Future Open: Could He Join Luka's Mavs?
Giannis Antetokounmpo has an open mind about his long-term NBA future. Would he consider Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks?
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to LeBron James contract news
While there’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not LeBron James might play for a team other than the Los Angeles Lakers, a new contract extension implies that his time in Southern California will continue for at least a few more years. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, James...
Why Stephen Curry Is NBA’s Greatest Ever Point Guard
When the thought of who the best player is at a specific position in the history of the NBA, not only do you focus on the numbers, but also the impact a player has not only on the court, but also off the court to represent an organization. The off...
NBA・
Should The Grizzlies Look At Free Agent Blake Griffin?
On August 16, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, but the best years of his career came with the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons.
Comments / 0