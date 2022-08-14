Read full article on original website
I took an overnight ferry in Alaska instead of a big cruise. It was a cheaper, no-frills way to see the same beautiful scenery I would on a mega ship.
Insider's writer took a state ferry in Alaska's Inside Passage instead of a cruise and would gladly book again. It cost $282 for a private cabin.
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
10 Affordable Beachfront Vacation Rentals On Amelia Island
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When searching for the perfect Florida beachfront vacation spot, there are a lot of affordable options available to you up and down both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. One such beautiful spot is Amelia Island, located in the northeastern corner of Florida’s Nassau County. To help you along in your search, we’ve pulled 10 affordable, highly-rated rentals on the beach that we think you’re going to love. Some of these are romantic getaways for two, while other options sleep up to six guests.
Woman Experiences Living Nightmare as She Finds 18 Scorpions in Her Suitcase After Vacation
Talk about having a lot to unpack. An Austrian woman was feeling refreshed and relaxed after vacationing in Croatia. However, that was short-lived after she took a peek at her suitcase and found a family of scorpions. Once she opened up her suitcase, she realized she was in a living...
A Hotel Insider’s Guide to South Lake Tahoe
This is Concierge Confidential, a series in which we learn about a city’s best-kept secrets from people who specialize the exactly that: long-serving concierges from the best hotels in town. At Edgewood Tahoe Resort, you’ll find a beautiful lakeside enclave that includes new Villa Suites (opening this fall) on...
PCMR announces paid parking reservations for winter season
PARK CITY, Utah — Vail Resorts has announced the details of its new paid parking reservation system for the 2022/23 season at Park City Mountain. Online parking reservations will be […]
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl. Scott Overland of Phoenixville was eating at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach with his wife and children when the discovery was made inside a northern quahog clam.
Photos: Hot August days ... and nights ... in sun-sizzled Southern California
SoCal residents look for ways to beat the heat as the summer's first FlexAlert is issue by the California Independent System Operator
Airfare to drop 40% in the fall: Hopper
Travelers facing surging summer prices can expect good news as domestic airfare is expected to drop by nearly 40% in the coming fall months, according to data from the travel booking platform Hopper. According to Hopper data, round-trip domestic airfare is expected to drop about 38% from its peak summer...
Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations Are Available From Canada & Some Cost Less Than $700
If you're having vacation FOMO, there's still time to plan a getaway! There are tons of last-minute all-inclusive vacations from Canada available where you can spend a week lying on white sand and swimming in crystal-clear turquoise waters. Many last-minute vacations are being offered by Air Canada Vacations and Sunwing...
The 20 Best Beaches in Croatia, From Dubrovnik City Spots to Hidden Coves on Brač
Vacationing in Croatia has rapidly become a hot ticket in the past few years—close to 20 million visitors decided to soak up some Croatian sunshine in 2019. Now one of the most visited destinations in the Mediterranean, the rich history and culture, varied architecture and food influenced from various other regions around the continent continue to draw in the crowds. However, with over 2,500 miles of coastline between the mainland and hundreds of spectacular islands, one thing is for certain—the Croatia beaches are where the action's at.
The world’s most spectacular ferry crossings
Increasingly crowded skies, growing piles of lost luggage at airports and snaking security queues are just some of the reasons to embrace slow travel. And there’s nothing better than arriving at your destination by sea. Ferries are quickly becoming the preferred mode of transport for travellers who don’t mind taking their time: they’re direct, scenic and spacious to move around on, if not necessarily the fastest mode of transport.Not convinced? Take a look at – and ideally a seat on – one of the following fantastic ferry journeys, getting you there with maximum views and a bracing sea breeze.British Virgin...
