Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
10 Affordable Beachfront Vacation Rentals On Amelia Island

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When searching for the perfect Florida beachfront vacation spot, there are a lot of affordable options available to you up and down both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. One such beautiful spot is Amelia Island, located in the northeastern corner of Florida’s Nassau County. To help you along in your search, we’ve pulled 10 affordable, highly-rated rentals on the beach that we think you’re going to love. Some of these are romantic getaways for two, while other options sleep up to six guests.
A Hotel Insider’s Guide to South Lake Tahoe

This is Concierge Confidential, a series in which we learn about a city’s best-kept secrets from people who specialize the exactly that: long-serving concierges from the best hotels in town. At Edgewood Tahoe Resort, you’ll find a beautiful lakeside enclave that includes new Villa Suites (opening this fall) on...
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl. Scott Overland of Phoenixville was eating at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach with his wife and children when the discovery was made inside a northern quahog clam.
Airfare to drop 40% in the fall: Hopper

Travelers facing surging summer prices can expect good news as domestic airfare is expected to drop by nearly 40% in the coming fall months, according to data from the travel booking platform Hopper. According to Hopper data, round-trip domestic airfare is expected to drop about 38% from its peak summer...
The 20 Best Beaches in Croatia, From Dubrovnik City Spots to Hidden Coves on Brač

Vacationing in Croatia has rapidly become a hot ticket in the past few years—close to 20 million visitors decided to soak up some Croatian sunshine in 2019. Now one of the most visited destinations in the Mediterranean, the rich history and culture, varied architecture and food influenced from various other regions around the continent continue to draw in the crowds. However, with over 2,500 miles of coastline between the mainland and hundreds of spectacular islands, one thing is for certain—the Croatia beaches are where the action's at.
The world’s most spectacular ferry crossings

Increasingly crowded skies, growing piles of lost luggage at airports and snaking security queues are just some of the reasons to embrace slow travel. And there’s nothing better than arriving at your destination by sea. Ferries are quickly becoming the preferred mode of transport for travellers who don’t mind taking their time: they’re direct, scenic and spacious to move around on, if not necessarily the fastest mode of transport.Not convinced? Take a look at – and ideally a seat on – one of the following fantastic ferry journeys, getting you there with maximum views and a bracing sea breeze.British Virgin...
