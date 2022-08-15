Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
13-18-22-30-34
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-four)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
13-18-22-30-34
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-four)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0