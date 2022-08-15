ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football: Where to draft Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

By John Holler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
There are few quarterbacks under the microscope more this season than Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. It was clear Miami wasn’t satisfied with Tagovailoa since the Dolphins were interested in Deshaun Watson when he was on the trading block and were openly accused of tampering to land Tom Brady. Yet as Miami enters the 2022 season with a new coaching staff, Tagovailoa is still the starter.

Below, we look at Tua Tagovailoa’s 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Miami has done everything it can to help Tagovailoa, including executing a blockbuster trade to bring in Tyreek Hill to add an explosive component to the offense. Now it’s up to Tua to make it all work.

Tua Tagovailoa’s ADP: 106.87

Tagovailoa hasn’t been getting the kind of love you would expect for a player who now has 3 elite receivers as weapons — Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle and TE Mike Gesicki. His ADP puts him as a clear-cut backup fantasy QB who can be stashed and of value only if his produces.

The lack of confidence in Tagovailoa is displayed by the players he is viewed as being in the same grouping as — Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) at 110.93, Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) at 115.22 and Mac Jones (New England Patriots) at 116.90. All 3 of them are less experienced than Tua and haven’t proved yet to be fantasy viable.

Tua Tagovailoa’s 2021 stats

Games: 13

Passing yards: 2,653

Completions | attempts: 263 | 388

Passing touchdowns: 16

Interceptions: 10

Carries | rushing yards: 42 | 128

Rushing touchdowns: 3

Where should you draft Tagovailoa?

While I’m not a fan of Tagovailoa, it’s hard to ignore the weapons he has been given. The arrival of Hill is a game-changer and he will be given every chance to display his value.

He hasn’t proved to be a runner and has averaged just 200 passing yards a game, an unacceptable average in fantasy football. His ADP puts him in the 10th round vicinity and as a fantasy backup. Given how low he is rated among QBs (No. 16), he has a higher ceiling than the others in his position, so once the big dogs are gone, he is a decent backup because of the explosive players in his receiver arsenal.

