As The Virtual Reality Remake Of The Vintage Game Half-Live 2 Announces When It Will Enter Public Beta, A Half-Live 2 VR Mod Displays Brand-New Gameplay Clips
The eagerly awaited Half-Life 2: VR mod will launch its public beta in September, following five years of work and its own “development hell” phase. It’s a VR adaptation of Half-Life 2 in the style of Half-Life: Alyx made by a team known as the Source VR Mod Team that enables you to fight masked thugs from an alien police state as if you were there. Motion sickness sufferers, good luck with those excessively long car segments.
The Most Recent Gameplay Trailer For Marvel’s Midnight Suns Shows Wolverine, A Mad Tank Who Heals As Much Health As He Deals Out In Battle
This week, Marvel’s Midnight Suns‘ enlightening gameplay displays continue with a demonstration of the “Canadian Can Opener,” as described by YouTuber Christopher Odd. The iconic characters Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel, who are all immensely well known to contemporary Marvel fans, have all appeared in gameplay demonstrations for Marvel’s Midnight Suns in the past. Seeing recognizable X-Men characters in Firaxis’ most recent tactical RPG is beautiful. Wolverine is probably currently the most well-known X-Men character, at least from his numerous live-action film appearances.
A Completely New Story With A New Demon Summoner Is Included In The Soul Hackers 2 Release Day DLC
A new teaser for Atlus‘s upcoming title Soul Hackers 2 today teased a host of DLC, along with a completely supplementary plot, that will be made accessible once the game is released. Soul Hackers 2 follows the trend of Atlus games’ outfit packs, which draw design cues from earlier...
A Modder For Final Fantasy 14 Attempts Repairing Using An Actual Book And Pencil
With a book and a fairy to just provide ample protections and damage mitigation strategies, Final Fantasy 14’s Scholar class is a healer for the smarties. What if, though, you were able to engage using an actual book instead of your typical keyboard or joystick for a truly immersive environment?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overwatch Will Stop Using Paid Loot Boxes As The Sequel Draws Nearer After Its Final Anniversary Event
The third and final Anniversary Remix event for Overwatch will begin on Tuesday. It will offer veteran players of Blizzard’s hero shooter new skins and the option to go through some of the game’s previously-expired game types. Unfortunately, loot box sales in the game will also end due...
In Addition To Rick And Morty, MultiVersus Has Several Other Surprise Character Introductions Planned As Part Of Its Season 1 Release
The first season of MultiVersus is almost here. The most significant update to MultiVersus yet will be released tomorrow. With Morty and Rick to come later in the season, the update will include the first comprehensive MultiVersus fight pass. However, MultiVersus users can also expect some surprises from developer Player First Games.
Season 14 Legends Are Having The Wrong Powers Due To A New Apex Legends Bug
Even though Apex Legends has received high praise from the gaming press since its release, the game has been home to a wide variety of unusual and occasionally absurd bugs. Given that it’s a highly complicated game that frequently receives significant content upgrades, this is obviously neither especially shocking nor surprising, but one would assume that its player base would have seen everything by then.
A First-Person Horror Game With Management Simulation Elements Is Called Bloody Hell Hotel
The vampire hotel manager game Bloody Hell Hotel has been unveiled as a fresh first-person horror-filled twist on management sims like Stardew Valley. In the game created by Unfold Games, players take on the role of a vampire who must remodel their hotel and take care of their guests, but who can also decide whether to suck their blood instead of letting them go.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There Are Now Spider-Man Patches Available, That Allow You To Play As Black Cat Or Stan Lee And Don The Symbiote Outfit
It’s time to stop waiting. We can now edit Spider-Man Remastered after eagerly adding Spider-Man patches to other videogames like GTA San Andreas, GTA 4, and obviously, Skyrim. Therefore, we will modify the version of him to look like another person. The first batch includes mods that transform Spider-Man...
The Diofield Chronicle Demo Is Released By Square Enix, Giving Strategy RPG Enthusiasts A Preview Of The Game Before Its September Release
In September, Square Enix will release The DioField Chronicle, its upcoming RPG. The fantasy strategy RPG is characterized as having real-time combat and a “hard-hitting” narrative. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey developer Lancarse and Square Enix collaborated on its creation. As a result, there is an intriguing fusion...
Developers Of Owlboy Reveal Vikings On Trampolines
Vikings on Trampolines, a brilliantly named sequel to Owlboy, has been made public by its creators. Although you could infer from the name that there’s more to it than that, the truth is that it’s obviously about Vikings who are trampolining. It has a straightforward idea and, according...
A Diablo 2 Player Successfully Completes The Pacifist Hell Run, Which Was Before Only Thought To Be Theoretically Conceivable
MacroBioBoi eventually finished the “world’s very first entirely untwinked solo self-found Hellish pacifist Sorceress run” in Diablo 2: Resurrected after more than 50 hours of gameplay. Macro defeated Diablo 2 in ways more recognizable to those who aren’t speedrunners: Resurrected using only things they obtained along the...
The Long-Awaited Sequel To Owlboy, A Bizarre Co-Op Adventure Game Involving Trampolines, Is Called Vikings On Trampolines By D-Pad Studio
In a few days, from August 24 to 28, Gamescom 2022 will take place. Gamescom will, as usual, feature many new revelations and announcements for gamers. However, it appears that one of those revelations has already been disclosed. The long-awaited sequel from Owlboy’s creator, D-Pad Studio, has finally been revealed,...
A Latest Teaser For Total War: Warhammer 3’s Final Faction Commander, The Fourth, Has Been Released
The initial release of Total War: Warhammer 3 in February 2022 was received favorably by both players and reviewers. When the game first came out, there were a few problems. For instance, many users reported encountering issues that would cause Total War: Warhammer 3 to crash in the middle of conflicts, which may be quite irritating, particularly while attempting to complete one of the campaign’s several quest battles.
Square Enix And Battalion 1944 Studio Have Parted, And The Free Legacy Edition Will Soon Be Available On Steam
As an homage to the early Call of Duty games, Battalion 1944 entered early access in 2018. Although there were some issues, which were to be expected in an early access game, it appeared like a very good beginning for a specialized multiplayer FPS. According to its November 2018 acquisition...
Marvel’s Midnight Suns For The Second Time Has Been Delayed Is Once Again Without A Firm Release Date Firaxis Tactical RPG
Another postponement has been made for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In its Monday quarterly earnings release, publisher Take-Two disclosed the delay. However, at least on some consoles, it will be available before March 31, 2023, because the exact launch window is inside the 2023 fiscal year. Marvel’s Midnight Suns, released...
Xbox Releases Details Of Gamescom, Along With A Six-Hour Broadcast
This year, Xbox will be present at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and it has already announced its formal lineup. A six-hour broadcast and details on several announced earlier titles are among the planned events. The Gamescom Xbox Booth The six-hour Live Broadcast will occur on Thursday, August 25, from 5...
Four Years Later, Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Cancelled Mission Information Reveal
After four years, information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s canceled campaign has surfaced. This game is the only one in the series without a distinct single-player feature. According to Eurogamer, Reddit user Purpletoaster20 posted a thorough description of a “shared live service” campaign that would connect to...
Knights Of Honor 2: Sovereign Gameplay Is Showcased In A Brand-New Trailer By THQ Nordic
A summer gaming showcase event named the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 was recently televised by the video game publisher THQ Nordic. At the THQ Nordic showcase, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign was one of the new titles that were unveiled. As a follow-up to the original Knights of Honor created by Black Sea Studios, now known as Creative Assembly Sofia, the RTS game was first announced in 2019. Black Sea Games are currently developing it with developers that worked on the original game. However, the THQ Nordic event displayed gameplay in addition to more than just a brief teaser clip.
Online Video OF Persona 5 Royal Remake By Atlus’ Initial Xbox Series X/S Gaming Demonstrates Fluid 60 Frames Per Second Action
Since its first release in 2016, Persona 5 has only gotten better. Persona 5 Royal, a complete version of the long-running series, and its spin-offs were promoted by Atlus’ PlayStation exclusive, which swiftly rose to the position of best-selling game in the genre. Persona 5 Royal will no longer...
