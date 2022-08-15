ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As The Virtual Reality Remake Of The Vintage Game Half-Live 2 Announces When It Will Enter Public Beta, A Half-Live 2 VR Mod Displays Brand-New Gameplay Clips

The eagerly awaited Half-Life 2: VR mod will launch its public beta in September, following five years of work and its own “development hell” phase. It’s a VR adaptation of Half-Life 2 in the style of Half-Life: Alyx made by a team known as the Source VR Mod Team that enables you to fight masked thugs from an alien police state as if you were there. Motion sickness sufferers, good luck with those excessively long car segments.
The Most Recent Gameplay Trailer For Marvel’s Midnight Suns Shows Wolverine, A Mad Tank Who Heals As Much Health As He Deals Out In Battle

This week, Marvel’s Midnight Suns‘ enlightening gameplay displays continue with a demonstration of the “Canadian Can Opener,” as described by YouTuber Christopher Odd. The iconic characters Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel, who are all immensely well known to contemporary Marvel fans, have all appeared in gameplay demonstrations for Marvel’s Midnight Suns in the past. Seeing recognizable X-Men characters in Firaxis’ most recent tactical RPG is beautiful. Wolverine is probably currently the most well-known X-Men character, at least from his numerous live-action film appearances.
In Addition To Rick And Morty, MultiVersus Has Several Other Surprise Character Introductions Planned As Part Of Its Season 1 Release

The first season of MultiVersus is almost here. The most significant update to MultiVersus yet will be released tomorrow. With Morty and Rick to come later in the season, the update will include the first comprehensive MultiVersus fight pass. However, MultiVersus users can also expect some surprises from developer Player First Games.
Season 14 Legends Are Having The Wrong Powers Due To A New Apex Legends Bug

Even though Apex Legends has received high praise from the gaming press since its release, the game has been home to a wide variety of unusual and occasionally absurd bugs. Given that it’s a highly complicated game that frequently receives significant content upgrades, this is obviously neither especially shocking nor surprising, but one would assume that its player base would have seen everything by then.
A First-Person Horror Game With Management Simulation Elements Is Called Bloody Hell Hotel

The vampire hotel manager game Bloody Hell Hotel has been unveiled as a fresh first-person horror-filled twist on management sims like Stardew Valley. In the game created by Unfold Games, players take on the role of a vampire who must remodel their hotel and take care of their guests, but who can also decide whether to suck their blood instead of letting them go.
The Diofield Chronicle Demo Is Released By Square Enix, Giving Strategy RPG Enthusiasts A Preview Of The Game Before Its September Release

In September, Square Enix will release The DioField Chronicle, its upcoming RPG. The fantasy strategy RPG is characterized as having real-time combat and a “hard-hitting” narrative. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey developer Lancarse and Square Enix collaborated on its creation. As a result, there is an intriguing fusion...
Developers Of Owlboy Reveal Vikings On Trampolines

Vikings on Trampolines, a brilliantly named sequel to Owlboy, has been made public by its creators. Although you could infer from the name that there’s more to it than that, the truth is that it’s obviously about Vikings who are trampolining. It has a straightforward idea and, according...
A Diablo 2 Player Successfully Completes The Pacifist Hell Run, Which Was Before Only Thought To Be Theoretically Conceivable

MacroBioBoi eventually finished the “world’s very first entirely untwinked solo self-found Hellish pacifist Sorceress run” in Diablo 2: Resurrected after more than 50 hours of gameplay. Macro defeated Diablo 2 in ways more recognizable to those who aren’t speedrunners: Resurrected using only things they obtained along the...
The Long-Awaited Sequel To Owlboy, A Bizarre Co-Op Adventure Game Involving Trampolines, Is Called Vikings On Trampolines By D-Pad Studio

In a few days, from August 24 to 28, Gamescom 2022 will take place. Gamescom will, as usual, feature many new revelations and announcements for gamers. However, it appears that one of those revelations has already been disclosed. The long-awaited sequel from Owlboy’s creator, D-Pad Studio, has finally been revealed,...
A Latest Teaser For Total War: Warhammer 3’s Final Faction Commander, The Fourth, Has Been Released

The initial release of Total War: Warhammer 3 in February 2022 was received favorably by both players and reviewers. When the game first came out, there were a few problems. For instance, many users reported encountering issues that would cause Total War: Warhammer 3 to crash in the middle of conflicts, which may be quite irritating, particularly while attempting to complete one of the campaign’s several quest battles.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns For The Second Time Has Been Delayed Is Once Again Without A Firm Release Date Firaxis Tactical RPG

Another postponement has been made for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In its Monday quarterly earnings release, publisher Take-Two disclosed the delay. However, at least on some consoles, it will be available before March 31, 2023, because the exact launch window is inside the 2023 fiscal year. Marvel’s Midnight Suns, released...
Knights Of Honor 2: Sovereign Gameplay Is Showcased In A Brand-New Trailer By THQ Nordic

A summer gaming showcase event named the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 was recently televised by the video game publisher THQ Nordic. At the THQ Nordic showcase, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign was one of the new titles that were unveiled. As a follow-up to the original Knights of Honor created by Black Sea Studios, now known as Creative Assembly Sofia, the RTS game was first announced in 2019. Black Sea Games are currently developing it with developers that worked on the original game. However, the THQ Nordic event displayed gameplay in addition to more than just a brief teaser clip.
