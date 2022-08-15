This week, Marvel’s Midnight Suns‘ enlightening gameplay displays continue with a demonstration of the “Canadian Can Opener,” as described by YouTuber Christopher Odd. The iconic characters Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel, who are all immensely well known to contemporary Marvel fans, have all appeared in gameplay demonstrations for Marvel’s Midnight Suns in the past. Seeing recognizable X-Men characters in Firaxis’ most recent tactical RPG is beautiful. Wolverine is probably currently the most well-known X-Men character, at least from his numerous live-action film appearances.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO