This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in NeedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
Mark Cuban Sued For Promoting A ‘Ponzi Scheme’Tech Heralds
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
abc7amarillo.com
How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Amarillo man arrested in Dallas area after killing ex-girlfriend in her home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. Shortly after 5 a.m., police responded to 7200 Athens Street for a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers arrived and found the woman dead. The victim was...
abc7amarillo.com
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend threatened her new 'romantic interest', document says
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend threatened to kill her new "romantic interest," according to court records. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday in DeSoto, south of Dallas, hours after police said he killed Shereena Webster. Shereena's 5-year-old found her mom after the...
Front Page News: Dallas Little League Coach Shot After Argument Between Parents [WATCH]
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses where parents of this generation are going wrong these days.
Photos show car stolen from a Dallas murder victim
A week after a man was gunned down at the Camp Wisdom Car Wash in Dallas, police now have photos of the victim’s car that was stolen the night of the killing.
News Channel 25
Dallas man stabbed to death in broad daylight: Police
DALLAS — Dallas police reported a fatal stabbing occurred in broad daylight on August 7. Around 4:25 p.m. that day, police arrived at the 200 block of South Field Street and found an adult male stabbed in the chest, officials said. Authorities in their preliminary investigation discovered the stabbing...
Man at the center of Dallas SWAT standoff found dead in the attic
olice and the medical examiner are still investigating Wednesday’s death of a man at the center of a SWAT stand-off in North Oak Cliff. It started when police went to a home on Starr Street near east Eighth Street and I-35.
Spirit employee suspended after fight with woman at Dallas airport
An airline agent at Dallas-Forth Worth Airport has been suspended after he punched a woman during an altercation that was caught on video.
News Channel 25
Dallas police search for answers in double-homicide case
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for answers in a double-homicide case. On August 5 minutes before midnight, police were called to the 8600 block of Woodcastle. Upon their arrival, they discovered 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair both dead with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Police have...
fox4news.com
19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder
MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting Girlfriend's Son: Fort Worth Police
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his girlfriend's son during a dispute, police say. At about 6 p.m. Sunday, Fort Worth police were called to a shooting at the Fairview Apartments on Lackland Road. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Talon Connery had been shot in his back. Connery...
One dead, five critically injured in fire at Garland home following reports of explosion
GARLAND, Texas — One person is dead and five others remain in critical condition after a house fire in Garland on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to reports of "some type of explosion" around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive, near Dairy and East Miller roads.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road
On August 14, 2022, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road. The preliminary investigation determined officers found the unknown adult male, unresponsive, in a creek with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died at the scene. The victim’s identity is pending and will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office fingerprint analysis.
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
webcenterfairbanks.com
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
IRVING, Texas (WFAA) - A Spirit Airlines agent has been suspended after cell phone video captured a dispute between the agent and a customer, who allegedly called him racial and homophobic slurs. Thomas Shannon, a professional cinematographer, was at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday waiting to fly to...
AOL Corp
Medical examiner identifies 28-year-old Fort Worth man killed in shooting outside bar
A 28-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in west Fort Worth last Thursday. Tommy Ray Freney III died from a gunshot wound to the head around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 4 after shots were fired in the 3100 block of Alta Mere Drive. Police...
fox4news.com
Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns
DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
texasmetronews.com
18-year-old arrested after fatal eating in Red Bird
An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a 46-year-old woman Saturday in the Red Bird neighborhood, Dallas police said. Arianna Guice was booked in the Dallas County jail Saturday night and faces a murder charge. It is unclear if she has an attorney. Officers were called...
Convicted child rapist Edward LeClair found dead after guilty verdict
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child died in-custody shortly after his conviction.First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said Edward LeClair, 57, "chugged" his water bottle as the Judge Lee Gabriel read the verdict. And since he was charged with 5 counts, he began drinking after he was found guilty on the first count and continued to chug as the judge read the other counts.LeClair was found unconscious on Aug. 11 in a holding cell outside the Denton County Courthouse. Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services and the Denton Fire Department responded.LeClair was rushed to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.Law enforcement officials haven't commented on what, if anything LeClair ingested other than water.
