ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

‘Seek and destroy’: New US aid to Ukraine targets Russian artillery

WASHINGTON ― A new $775 million military aid package for Ukraine marks the first time the U.S. is sending ScanEagle drones, for targeting artillery, as well as 105mm howitzers and anti-tank rounds for the Carl Gustaf rifle to the fight against Russia, the Pentagon announced Friday. The latest package...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Learn from Afghanistan and keep our kids out of needless wars

Last year, Americans watched in disbelief as the Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan. The next few weeks were filled with horrible images of men and women desperately trying to escape and American troops killed in a bombing outside the airport. My mind went immediately to my son’s service in...
COMBAT SPORTS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Iran#President Of Afghanistan#Foreign Policy#Gop#Congress#State Department#Republicans#Republican House
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Huge smoke cloud at Russia’s naval headquarters in Crimea after drone attack

A drone has hit Russia’s navy headquarters in Crimea, the latest in a string of setbacks for Moscow in the region.The attack is understood to have struck at the heart of the heavily fortified Black Sea fleet base in Sevastopol on Saturday morning. The drone was shot down, officials in the Russian-controlled area say, before it fell into the roof, causing a fire and huge plumes of smoke to billow out. Within hours, large traffic jams were reported on roads out of Sevastopol, which is the largest city on the Crimean peninsula and a key port and naval base.It...
MILITARY
Navy Times

U.S. 7th Fleet commander sees increase in ‘unsafe’ intercepts by China

The commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said unsafe Chinese intercepts of U.S. and allied aircraft have become more common during a press briefing in Singapore on Tuesday. Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, who leads the strategically important fleet in the Indo-Pacific, said during the briefing that, while overall...
MILITARY
The Independent

Seized Russian superyacht to be sold at first auction of Ukraine war

A Russian superyacht seized in Gibraltar after its owner was sanctioned is to be sold off in the first such auction since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.The Axioma, reported to be worth £63m, was detained upon docking in Gibraltar in March after its billionaire owner Dmitrievich Pumpyansky was sanctioned by the UK, EU and US in response to the war.However, despite calls from governments for the proceeds of seized assets to be used to help Ukrainians, a bulk of the money raised from the sale at next week’s auction is expected to go to JP Morgan, which claims...
ECONOMY
Navy Times

Services need clear guidance for granting tattoo waivers, report says

The military services now have some of the most liberal tattoo policies they’ve ever enacted, to include allowing neck, hand and ear tattoos in the Army, Navy and Space Force. But tattoo size and placement can still be a bar to enlisting or commissioning unless recruits can obtain a waiver.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy