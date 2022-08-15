Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb loaded with talented players and marquee matchups
There are plenty of storylines heading into the 2022 football season in DeKalb County. Three new coaches will make their debuts, a handful of coaches will enter their second seasons, and even more teams have moved classifications. Additionally, DeKalb has several talented players and units as well as some marquee matchups to monitor.
Gladiators dominate Jaguars as high school football season begins
The first big weekend of the high school football season kicked off last evening in Athens, with the Clarke Central Gladiators at home against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in the latest installment of that cross-town rivalry: Clarke Central won 40-0, their 13th win in the last 14 installments of the Classic City Championship.
WTVC
Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: George Washington Carver Park
George Washington Carver Park is a true landmark of Georgia’s Civil Rights History established in 1950 on Lake Allatoona, just north of Atlanta, as the first state park for African-Americans in Georgia. The park boasts picnic facilities, playground, boat ramp and dock, beach, event facility and beautiful lakeside setting. Discover the park’s inspiring history and enjoy a day at “The Beach”!
Newnan Times-Herald
Local Olympian facing tough fight
When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
Police: Marcell Ozuna had ‘red/watery eyes’ as he was pulled over for doing 90 in 35 mph zone
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Norcross police arrested Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna on DUI charges. Ozuna was clocked speeding at about 90 mph in a 35 mph zone along Beaver Ruin Road just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report from the Norcross Police Department. Channel 2′s...
CBS 46
Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey
If you're looking for great exercise and some unique views, West Georgia's Silver Comet Trail should be on your to-do list. Two historic train trestles built before 1910 are separated by approximately 20 miles along the Silver Comet Trail in west Georgia.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
Clayton News Daily
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Clayton County area this weekend, August 19-21
From live music to art to spending time outdoors, there's plenty going on in Clayton County this weekend. Start planning your weekend with these 5 events in the area.
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia man tied to Miami officer death had extensive criminal history, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died from injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Detective Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers...
fox5atlanta.com
Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location
ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police need your help finding runaway 12-year-old boy
LITHONIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Isaiah Watson has been reported as a runaway. He was last seen Wednesday near Willowick Drive in Lithonia. Isaiah is described as 5 feet, 80 pounds with...
wbhfradio.org
THE BARTOW COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM LOGS RECORD HIGH NUMBER OF ADVANCED PLACEMENT SCHOLARS
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (August 18, 2022) – College Board’s newly released Advanced. Placement Scholar Roster includes 142 Bartow County School System students – the highest. number ever recorded in Bartow County! The number of AP Scholars has nearly tripled from. 2017!. College Board’s AP program provides motivated...
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
Iconic Nappy Roots musician shot after being robbed, kidnapped from his Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta musician was robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta. Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing. The owners...
cobbcountycourier.com
Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector
[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
CBS 46
1 killed in morning crash on I-20 westbound in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash closed all westbound lanes of I-20 before SR 260/Glenwood Avenue Thursday morning. DeKalb County Fire confirms at least one fatality and says two others were injured. All westbound lanes have since reopened. No other details are known at this time.
Clayton News Daily
Police arrest suspect after swastikas found painted on Atlanta's Rainbow Crosswalks
A suspect is in custody who is suspected of defacing the city's rainbow crosswalks with swastikas on two separate occasions, according to TaSheena Brown, spokeswoman with the Atlanta Police Department. According to police, investigators went to an apartment of the suspect and tried to make contact with the individual, later...
