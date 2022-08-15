ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Orleans Parish sheriff misses court date for malfeasance complaint

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish sheriff missed a court date Friday regarding a case where she faces a charge of malfeasance. A criminal complaint was filed against Sheriff Susan Hutson accusing her of malfeasance after a man facing murder charges missed his court date due to the courts being closed back in June.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Explosions#Sprinkler#Parish#The State
NOLA.com

'Far too long': NOPD firing range functional for first time since Katrina

The last time the New Orleans Police Department's firing range was up and running, recent recruits to the force were still children. That's finally changing. Amid questions about her efforts to terminate a federal consent decree, Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Thursday cut the ribbon on a newly repaired $3.7 million NOPD Municipal Training Academy (MTA) firing range she said is emblematic of her commitment to investing in equipment, training and facilities for the force's thinning ranks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NOLA.com

Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested

A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
KENNER, LA
CBS 42

3 women arrested, charged with defrauding Louisiana disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
WDSU

Metro Crime Commission reports a total of 596 violent felons at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS — Metro Crime Commission has reported that 597 out of the 993 inmates in the Orleans Parish Justice Center are in custody for violent felonies. Two-hundred-fifteen of the inmates are in custody for homicide, and 54 inmates are in custody for attempted murder. One-hundred-forty-two inmates are in custody for battery, and 58 are in there for sex crimes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy