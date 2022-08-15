Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Our trip to New Orleans, LouisianaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff misses court date for malfeasance complaint
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish sheriff missed a court date Friday regarding a case where she faces a charge of malfeasance. A criminal complaint was filed against Sheriff Susan Hutson accusing her of malfeasance after a man facing murder charges missed his court date due to the courts being closed back in June.
fox8live.com
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime victims say they felt victimized all over again when Mayor Latoya Cantrell showed up in court to support a juvenile perpetrator during sentencing. “I was in shock. She wasn’t there for us. She was there for the assailant and his mother. It felt like she supported the crime,” says the victim.
WDSU
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on state of Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff sat down exclusively with WDSU to speak about problems at the Orleans Justice Center. This comes after inmates barricaded themselves last weekend and protests were held outside. Sheriff Susan Hutson explained how the incidents were handled, and what some of her biggest...
Deputy constable resigns, investigation shows he ignored calls for help in French Quarter rape
NEW ORLEANS — The reserve deputy constable accused of ignoring a rape in the French Quarter while on duty has resigned. According to Orleans Parish Constable Edwin Shorty Jr., the resignation came in before the completion of an internal investigation into the deputy's inaction as someone was raped nearby.
Reserve Deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
The officer who reportedly ignored a woman's call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans' French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday.
WDSU
NOPD responds to dozens of shots fired around the Jung Hotel off Canal St. injuring two men
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting Friday night where more than 43 shots were fired around the Jung Hotel off Canal St. at 11PM. Initial NOPD reports show that two males had gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by EMS to be treated for their injuries.
NOLA.com
Judge rebukes Sheriff Susan Hutson for lack of transparency in jail violence; 'not one phone call'
A federal judge on Thursday railed against Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson for failing to communicate with the court following a series of deadly and dangerous events at the New Orleans jail, saying the Sheriff's Office needed a "course correction" in keeping the court informed. Hutson did not notify the...
Shooting on Haney Drive leaves one person dead, police say
New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred right after 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 7700 block of Haney Drive. NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they found one adult male...
NOLA.com
'Far too long': NOPD firing range functional for first time since Katrina
The last time the New Orleans Police Department's firing range was up and running, recent recruits to the force were still children. That's finally changing. Amid questions about her efforts to terminate a federal consent decree, Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Thursday cut the ribbon on a newly repaired $3.7 million NOPD Municipal Training Academy (MTA) firing range she said is emblematic of her commitment to investing in equipment, training and facilities for the force's thinning ranks.
No Mardi Gras 2023? Mayor Cantrell says dwindling police force could call off Carnival Season
At a budget town hall in Lakeview Thursday night, Mayor Cantrell was met with plenty of questions, but perhaps the biggest question that lingered surrounded staffing issues within the city.
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell is acting like a child
Shame on Mayor Cantrell for creating unrest among the city’s citizens by threatening to cancel Mardi Gras. She is, again, refusing to accept responsibility for her behavior and decisions as mayor of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
In teen's killing in Little Woods, New Orleans police arrest 76-year-old man
A 76-year-old man has been arrested on a charge fatally shooting a teenager in the Little Woods area of New Orleans. Authorities said Friday they booked Alphonse Bazile with second-degree murder in the killing of Devin Walker, 17. Police were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive on Wednesday...
‘Father figure’ accused of raping 12-year-old girl in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) — A man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana. Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with first-degree rape of a minor. His arrest stems from an investigation that started five days prior to his arrest. “SVU […]
NOLA.com
Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested
A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
3 women arrested, charged with defrauding Louisiana disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
Ex-La. Senator Karen Carter Peterson’s law license suspended as she awaits sentencing for wire fraud scheme
On Thursday, Former Louisiana State Senator Karen Carter Peterson was suspended from practicing law after she plead guilty to wire fraud on August 1
Metairie car burglar picks wrong vehicle, takes fire from JPSO deputy inside
A would-be car burglar in Old Metairie picked the wrong vehicle: a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office unit with the deputy still inside.
WDSU
Metro Crime Commission reports a total of 596 violent felons at Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS — Metro Crime Commission has reported that 597 out of the 993 inmates in the Orleans Parish Justice Center are in custody for violent felonies. Two-hundred-fifteen of the inmates are in custody for homicide, and 54 inmates are in custody for attempted murder. One-hundred-forty-two inmates are in custody for battery, and 58 are in there for sex crimes.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
