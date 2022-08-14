ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Texas Rangers fire president of baseball operations Jon Daniels

Jon Daniels, the president of baseball operations and former general manager, has been fired by the Texas Rangers after 17 years of leading the club. Team owner Ray Davis said Wednesday that Daniels was being relieved of his duties immediately after the decision was made not to renew his contract at the end of this season.
Yardbarker

Rangers Insider Reminds Fans What Has To Change

The Texas Rangers made the shocking decision yesterday to relieve manager Chris Woodward of his duties. Third base coach Tony Beasley will serve as the interim manager for the remainder of the season. After a big offseason in which the Rangers signed Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Jon Gray, and Brad...
The Associated Press

Andrus homer, Langeliers double help A's past Rangers 5-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shea Langeliers had no plans to give Elvis Andrus a hard time about overshadowing his big moment in front of the home folks. Both hits were special for Oakland’s rookie and veteran. Langeliers doubled on the first pitch he saw in the big leagues, Andrus homered against his former team for the first time and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Tuesday night, ending a nine-game losing streak. The Rangers had a three-game winning streak stopped a day after manager Chris Woodward was fired. Texas beat Oakland in Tony Beasley’s debut as interim manager hours after Monday’s move.
