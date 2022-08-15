Read full article on original website
Related
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Oprah Says Fan Podcast Needs to Change Its Name, ‘Dilutes’ Her Brand
It appears Oprah Winfrey has soured on a fan podcast that used her name without permission, ordering the podcasters to change their name, a trademark infringement motion filed this week says. The podcast in question, Oprahdemics, debuted in June and highlights the legendary talk show host’s best episodes and moments. But they didn’t have permission to do so with Oprah in its name, the talk show host’s company Harpo Inc. said, nor were they permitted to use the Oprah name to promote live events—such as its first podcast, recorded live at the Tribeca Film Festival. “Look under your seat… it’s a new podcast! Two historians (and friends) break down Oprah’s most iconic episodes, and what the Queen of Talk has meant for our culture,” the Oprahdemics website says. Harpo Inc. says it will not seeking damages from the podcast, it just wants it to change its name so it does not “dilute” the famous Oprah brand.Read it at New York Post
The Husband-and-Wife Duo Behind ‘The Amazing Race’ Reveal Where They Store All Those Emmys
“The Amazing Race” still holds the record for most wins in the competition category, with 10 altogether starting in 2003, the year the category launched, to its most recent win in 2014. That means married producers Elise Doganieri and Bertram Van Mun- ster together have 20 statues, which got us curious: Where do you put all that hardware? The duo invited us to their home to find out, and it turns out they’re very tastefully displayed on shelves in a living area. “The first win, 2003, was so nerve-wracking, that I almost didn’t want to go on stage,” Van Munster says....
23 Actors Who Have Adorably Reunited With The Child Costars They Acted Alongside Years Ago
Catherine O'Hara ran into Macaulay Culkin 20 years after starring together in Home Alone, and he simply screamed, "Mommy," and ran into her arms for a hug.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jennette McCurdy Revealed Why She And Miranda Cosgrove Grew Apart
"There's kind of complicated feelings around it."
Comments / 0