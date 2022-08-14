Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
Glenville loaded for state-title contention? OHSAA Division IV football season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s return last season, following a one-year absence for Cleveland’s city schools, came with a vengeance. The Tarblooders fell just short of the regional finals in their bid to make a run at Canton in the OHSAA Division IV playoffs. They not only bring back the nucleus of that team, but have a handful of college prospects holding scholarship offers from Ohio State.
Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth
The Day One Ready Campaign is in full swing at UC.
OHSAA Division VII football season preview: Field shrinking for Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The area’s top teams in Division VII last year, Cuyahoga Heights and Independence, have moved up because of OHSAA competitive balance. That leaves just two teams, Fairport Harding and Windham, left in Division VII from the seven-county area surrounding Cuyahoga County. Even elsewhere, defending state...
Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener pushed back to Tuesday
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.” Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York. Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.
Realignment could serve Perry in wide-open region: OHSAA Division V football season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perry is among several area schools that moved around Division V with this year’s OHSAA competitive balance realignment. The Pirates, a regular regional playoff contender in Division IV, is now down a division. So is Keystone, the three-time defending Lorain County League champion with one of the state’s top skill players in Ryne Shackelford.
Week 1 football schedule change: Akron North set to open season at Fairport Harding
Doug Miller is still scheduled to debut as a head coach Friday night, but the new leader of the North football program is suddenly preparing his team for a different opponent and venue. North will kick off its season on the road in Fairport Harbor against the Fairport Harding Skippers...
No. 2 Ohio St hungry to avenge Michigan loss, return to CFP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nine months later, the sting of losing to Michigan is still fresh for No. 2 Ohio State. That’s the way it is in Columbus. Don’t lose to Michigan. Doing so brings a year of pain and misery. “It was sickening,” receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said of the 42-27 thumping on Nov. 27 in Ann Arbor that ended an eight-game Buckeyes winning streak in the rivalry game. Coach Ryan Day said it’s been the source of motivation for everyone at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Nordonia football looks to build off 10-win season
After winning 10 games last season, the Knights hope to build on that and make a deeper run in the postseason.
