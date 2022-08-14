ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland.com

Glenville loaded for state-title contention? OHSAA Division IV football season preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s return last season, following a one-year absence for Cleveland’s city schools, came with a vengeance. The Tarblooders fell just short of the regional finals in their bid to make a run at Canton in the OHSAA Division IV playoffs. They not only bring back the nucleus of that team, but have a handful of college prospects holding scholarship offers from Ohio State.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener pushed back to Tuesday

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.” Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York. Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

No. 2 Ohio St hungry to avenge Michigan loss, return to CFP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nine months later, the sting of losing to Michigan is still fresh for No. 2 Ohio State. That’s the way it is in Columbus. Don’t lose to Michigan. Doing so brings a year of pain and misery. “It was sickening,” receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said of the 42-27 thumping on Nov. 27 in Ann Arbor that ended an eight-game Buckeyes winning streak in the rivalry game. Coach Ryan Day said it’s been the source of motivation for everyone at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
