Time to hit the brakes?

Because state funding formulas for transit systems rely partly on ridership numbers, local and regional agencies are worried their budgets will be reduced due to stark downward turns in public transit use during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Political cartoon by John Cole)

From The Virginia Mercury : The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation uses several performance factors including ridership to determine the budget allocations for dozens of transit agencies. But ridership declined during the pandemic because more people were working from home instead of commuting to offices. Now, transit agencies are worried their budgets will be reduced as ridership looks to rebound to pre-pandemic levels. Virginia Railway Express, for example, could see its state operating funding drop 59% in fiscal year 2024 compared to 2021 levels.

