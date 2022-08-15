ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Pa Sport Staff
 5 days ago

Manchester United slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte were both sent off as Harry Kane’s injury-time header gave his side an undeserved 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Away from football, Sweden’s Maja Stark won the ISPS Handa World Invitational after a stunning final round of 63 and Great Britain enjoyed more medal success at the European Championships in Munich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLJwB_0hHLZPWE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QthHN_0hHLZPWE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUV2I_0hHLZPWE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Spgc_0hHLZPWE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPhtY_0hHLZPWE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0StWYt_0hHLZPWE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOxmb_0hHLZPWE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjtd0_0hHLZPWE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kWns_0hHLZPWE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voo4G_0hHLZPWE00

