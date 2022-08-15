Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly runs from burning car, asks deputies to kill him
IDAHO FALLS – A man is being charged with felony DUI and multiple misdemeanors from a July incident involving a burning car. Christopher Thomas Reynolds, 35, was charged with felony DUI, two counts of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers and misdemeanor failure to stop for an accident or leaving the scene of an accident.
svinews.com
Single vehicle accident knocks out power to Thayne area residents
Lower Valley Energy customers were without power for a short time on Tuesday, August 16 after a single vehicle accident knocked down a power line. The responding officer with the Wyoming High Patrol told SVI News that the accident occurred on Highway 89 about mile marker 102, near Kearsley Nursery north of Thayne.
Wyoming Men Dead After Being Struck by SUV Friday Night
Two Wyoming men are dead after being struck by an SUV in Thayne Friday night, according to the highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near milepost 99.95 on U.S. 89 (Main Street). According to a crash summary, a GMC Yukon was headed south when 59-year-old Phillip Pinney and...
svinews.com
Man in custody after fleeing scene of Afton single vehicle accident
The Afton Police Department has a man in custody after he fled the scene of an accident. Afton PD Chief Jason Romberg said the suspect fled the scene after driving into two power poles on 2nd Avenue in Afton at about 1:45 p.m. Chief Romberg stated that the driver was located and apprehended and there is no current threat to the public.
Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday. The post Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 30 at around 11:55 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road and was thrown from the bike. The man was then struck by an unknown vehicle sometime after the collision with the deer. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours. ISP is asking anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
KTVB
Idaho man dies after being thrown from motorcycle after hitting deer, ran over by other driver
BOISE, Idaho — A Bancroft man was killed after striking a deer while on his motorcycle and then being run over on Highway 30 near McCammon Saturday night, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). Just before midnight, the 58-year-old man was riding westbound on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle...
Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash
A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after reportedly trafficking heroin in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman appeared in court Monday after being charged with multiple drug-related felonies. Rebecca Muir, 34, was charged with felony drug trafficking of heroin, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia after police performed a house check. Bonneville County...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It’s a little...
frommers.com
Huge Collection of Military Vehicles Now on Display Near Yellowstone
Travelers in northwest Wyoming can now tour a collection of 500 military vehicles, artillery pieces, naval vessels, and aircraft at the new National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, located east of Jackson, the gateway to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. The $100 million, 140,000-square-foot museum, which had its...
buckrail.com
Cheney concedes, delivers post-primary remarks
JACKSON, Wyo. — U.S. Representative Liz Cheney has been defeated by Harriet Hageman in today’s primary election. In a speech from Mead Ranch in Jackson, Cheney announced that she conceded to Hageman in a phonecall today. “Tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary, she...
