ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL analyst claims the Bears should trade Roquan Smith

The Roquan Smith fiasco has quickly tumbled into a nightmare for the Chicago Bears front office. All seemed fine and well at Halas Hall. Smith was conducting a casual, nothing-to-worry-about "hold in" while the negotiations between him and the new regime continued. In a heartbeat, Smith delivered a two-page note...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Teven Jenkins seizes a spot with the Chicago Bears’ first team

Teven Jenkins has had a long road to the first team. The Chicago Bears had Teven Jenkins taking reps at right guard with the first team. He replaces Michael Schofield who had a less than stellar performance during Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs where he gave up a sack.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Stock#The Rookies#The First Class#American Football
Yardbarker

Bears’ Rookie Center Doug Kramer Suffers Injury; Possibly Season-Ending?

The Chicago Bears finished a closed practice Tuesday as they prepare for their second preseason game against the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night. However, there was some potentially grim news following the session. According to multiple reports, rookie center Doug Kramer suffered a lower leg injury. Losing Kramer would...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Eddie Jackson, named a 2022 NFL bounce back candidate by ESPN

Eddie Jackson developed into an All-Pro safety in his second season with the Chicago Bears but has struggled since. Can he bounce back in 2022?. One player in Chicago’s secondary to keep an eye on in 2022 is safety Eddie Jackson. The former All-Pro has struggled but could be a bounce back candidate for the Chicago Bears this season.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

NBA introduces new January 'rivalry week' in 2022-23 as upcoming schedule is revealed, with 76ers opening at the Eastern Conference champion Celtics

The NBA unveiled its schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday afternoon with two long-standing rivalries kicking off opening week. The NBA schedule was released Wednesday, all 1,230 games that are set between October 18 and April 9 taking place in four countries with Mexico and France playing host to regular-season contests along with the US and Canada.
NBA
ESPN

NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices

The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy