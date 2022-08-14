Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Pittsburgh Steelers announce the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters
On Tuesday, ahead of the NFL’s deadline to limit the roster to 85 players, the Pittsburgh Steelers made some moves to switch things up at linebacker. The Steelers announced the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters. In a corresponding move, the team waived Tuzar Skipper with an injury designation.
2022 Chicago Bears first roster cuts tracker
With the first preseason game in the books, the first round of roster cuts are upon us, where the Chicago Bears have to trim their roster from 90 to 85 players before 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday. This is the first of three roster cuts the Bears will have to...
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Drew Lock tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason game vs. Bears
Drew Lock earned his first reps of training camp with the Seahawks’ first-string offense today and Pete Carroll named him the starter for Thursday night’s preseason game against the Bears. That arrangement didn’t last long thanks to the pandemic. The team just announced that Lock has tested...
Seahawks 2022 training camp: Drew Lock runs with first-string offense
The Seattle Seahawks finally let backup quarterback Drew Lock run with the starting offensive unit at practice today. Lock had exclusively been working with the second-string offense throughout training camp, and continued to do so during the team’s first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lock finally got his...
Young Bears fan gets opportunity to visit team's training camp for her birthday
A young Bears fan got a very special birthday gift Tuesday-a trip to the team’s training camp! Advocate Children’s Hospital set up the visit for Tellyah Stringfellow, 11, who was born with a congenital heart condition.
NFL analyst claims the Bears should trade Roquan Smith
The Roquan Smith fiasco has quickly tumbled into a nightmare for the Chicago Bears front office. All seemed fine and well at Halas Hall. Smith was conducting a casual, nothing-to-worry-about "hold in" while the negotiations between him and the new regime continued. In a heartbeat, Smith delivered a two-page note...
Teven Jenkins seizes a spot with the Chicago Bears’ first team
Teven Jenkins has had a long road to the first team. The Chicago Bears had Teven Jenkins taking reps at right guard with the first team. He replaces Michael Schofield who had a less than stellar performance during Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs where he gave up a sack.
Bears’ Rookie Center Doug Kramer Suffers Injury; Possibly Season-Ending?
The Chicago Bears finished a closed practice Tuesday as they prepare for their second preseason game against the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night. However, there was some potentially grim news following the session. According to multiple reports, rookie center Doug Kramer suffered a lower leg injury. Losing Kramer would...
Eddie Jackson, named a 2022 NFL bounce back candidate by ESPN
Eddie Jackson developed into an All-Pro safety in his second season with the Chicago Bears but has struggled since. Can he bounce back in 2022?. One player in Chicago’s secondary to keep an eye on in 2022 is safety Eddie Jackson. The former All-Pro has struggled but could be a bounce back candidate for the Chicago Bears this season.
NBA introduces new January 'rivalry week' in 2022-23 as upcoming schedule is revealed, with 76ers opening at the Eastern Conference champion Celtics
The NBA unveiled its schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday afternoon with two long-standing rivalries kicking off opening week. The NBA schedule was released Wednesday, all 1,230 games that are set between October 18 and April 9 taking place in four countries with Mexico and France playing host to regular-season contests along with the US and Canada.
NBA・
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices
The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
NFL・
